1 arrested after standoff in Albert Lea results in bomb threat to a school

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - A 33-year-old man is in custody after barricading himself in a residence and calling in a bomb threat to a school.

The Albert Lea Police Department said Anthony Woodraska, of Walters, was in a residence at 10:41 a.m. in the 800 block of 3rd Ave. S. and was wanted for numerous theft-related charges and a warrant from another county.

Woodraska barricaded himself in the residence. At 11:15 a.m., Lakeview School received a report of a bomb in the building.

"The school was immediately evacuated and emergency responders were dispatched," police said.

At 11:25 a.m., negotiations were successful and Woodraks was taken into custody. Shortly after, he admitted to calling in a bomb threat in hopes that police would leave.

He was taken to the Freeborn County Adult Detention Center on the warrant and charges related to theft and the bomb threat.