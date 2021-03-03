1 arrested after shooting inside Rochester apartment

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A situation in Rochester could have been much worse when a 19-year-old fired a gun inside an apartment Tuesday afternoon.

Ramel Livingston, 19, of Rochester, is facing charges of reckless discharge of a firearm, second-degree assault, domestic assault and drug crimes related to a shooting at 2106 Valleyhigh Dr. NW.

Police said a call came into dispatch where a female was screaming before a male got on the phone and said he had a gun.

The gun was fired and the bullet went by the 911 caller's head. The suspect left the residence and was found in the 2100 block of 15th St. NW.

Police said Livingston went into the bedroom and got a gun before he fired it at his brother.

Four people were in the apartment at the time of the shooting.