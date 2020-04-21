MITCHELL COUNTY, Iowa - A search for a wanted man who fled authorities resulted in the arrest of Weston Zuehl on Monday.
The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office said a traffic pursuit began in Mower County and extended into north Iowa.
Authorities said Zuehl crashed his truck near Carpenter and fled on foot. He was eventually caught and is facing multiple charges.
Zuehl has a history of fleeing authorities. He’s been arrested for multi-county pursuits in the past.
Related Content
- 1 arrested after pursuit begins in Mower County before man flees in Mitchell County
- Mitchell County man dies in Mower County
- Sheriff: Suspect in Mitchell, Mower county pursuit may have live-streamed chase
- Osage man arrested after Worth County pursuit
- Mower County fugitive sentenced
- Mower County chooses delegates
- Deferred judgment in Mitchell County marijuana arrest
- Arrest for knife threat in Mitchell County
- Man flees officers, then his house during southern MN pursuit
- Mitchell County man sentenced for swallowing meth
Scroll for more content...