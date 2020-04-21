1 arrested after pursuit begins in Mower County before man flees in Mitchell County

MITCHELL COUNTY, Iowa - A search for a wanted man who fled authorities resulted in the arrest of Weston Zuehl on Monday.

The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office said a traffic pursuit began in Mower County and extended into north Iowa.

Authorities said Zuehl crashed his truck near Carpenter and fled on foot. He was eventually caught and is facing multiple charges.

Zuehl has a history of fleeing authorities. He’s been arrested for multi-county pursuits in the past.