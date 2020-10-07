1 arrested after multiple people injured in Cerro Gordo Co. crash

MASON CITY, Iowa - A 25-year-old man is facing charges after a two-vehicle accident Tuesday night left multiple people hospitalized.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office responded to the intersection of 305th St. and Thrush Ave. at 6:55 p.m. for a two-vehicle collision.

A 2016 Nissan Altima driven by Lucas Dahl, 29, of Mason City, was traveling westbound when it was struck by a 2012 Hyundai Genesis driven by Garrett Pendergast, 25, of Fowler, California.

Pendargast was illegally passing another vehicle within 100 feet of the intersection when the crash happened. He is also facing charges of OWI while under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

Dahl and a passenger, 25-year-old Ileyah Mays, of Mason City, were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Tracy Allen, 38, of California, was a passenger in the Hyundai and was taken to the hospital by personal vehicle.

Other charges are possible related to the crash, authorities said