MASON CITY, Iowa - One man is in custody for his alleged role in an overnight burglary at a gas station.

Jonathan Hamilton, 26, of Mason City, is being held in the Cerro Gordo Co. Jail on a felony burglary charge.

Mason City police responded to a burglary alarm at the 12th St. NE Yes Way at 1:29 a.m. and found the building was broken into.

After establishing a suspect, Hamilton was located in a vehicle at 4:43 a.m.

Anyone with more information is asked to call the police at 641-421-3636.