1 arrested as Mason City man accused of shooting at vehicle as it pulled away

MASON CITY, Iowa - A shooting Monday left a Mason City man behind bars and could have been much worse, authorities said.

Jacob Patterson, 21, is being held on $10,000 bond in the Cerro Gordo County Jail and is being charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon.

Patterson is accused of pulling a gun and pointing it at a victim before he fired as the vehicle pulled away. The bullet struck the rear driver's door and went through the back door and struck another vehicle, which had two people inside it.

"If the victim would not of pulled away at the same time the victim could of been injured. The other vehicle had subjects in the vehicle also," court documents state.

The incident occurred at 4th St. SE and S. Illinois Ave.