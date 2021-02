BREMER COUNTY, Iowa - A semi driver had to be airlifted to Mayo Clinic after two semis collided Monday afternoon on Highway 218 in northeast Iowa.

The Bremer County Sheriff's Office said it happened at 4:27 p.m. when a Freighliner driven by Zoltan Pusenyak, of St. Paul, crossed the median and struck a Peterbilt driven by Isaac Snow of Hanover, Ontario, Canada.

Pusenyak was taken to by Air Care to the Mayo Clinic.

Snow was not injured.

Both vehicles are considered a total loss.