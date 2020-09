MITCHELL COUNTY, Iowa - One person was airlifted to the hospital after a train vs. truck crash Friday in Mitchell County.

A deputy said the 911 call came in at 11:11 a.m. after the crash at 480th St. and Epic Ave.

A dump truck failed to yield for the train, authorities said.

The dump truck driver, whose name wasn't released, was injured and taken by Mayo One to Rochester.

His condition was not available.