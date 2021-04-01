1 teen stabbed, 2 juveniles in custody after incident near Byron Middle School

BYRON, Minn. - A teenager was stabbed near Byron Middle School Thursday night and two people are in custody.

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office tells KIMT News 3 they responded to a fight among four juveniles shortly after 6 p.m.

One teen was stabbed in the lower abdomen and taken by ambulance to St. Marys Hospital. The teen's injury is believed to be non-life-threatening.

Authorities tell KIMT they have two suspects in custody.

The investigation is still ongoing.