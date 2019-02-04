1-3 inches of snow possible Tuesday into Wednesday along with a threat of a wintry mix

Photo Gallery 1 Images
After a weekend where thawing occurred, there is more snow in the forecast.
There is a threat of moderate snow moving into the viewing area around midday Tuesday that could drop between 1-3 inches of snow by Wednesday morning. There is also a threat of some wintry mix Tuesday night in the southern part of the viewing area. Most of southern Minnesota is looking at the 2-3 inches of snow, while north Iowa is tracking around 1-2 inches.
