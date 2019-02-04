Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Fillmore County death ruled a homicide; name of person killed released by authorities Full Story
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

1-3 inches of snow possible Tuesday into Wednesday along with a threat of a wintry mix

After a weekend where thawing occurred, there is more snow in the forecast.

Posted: Feb. 4, 2019 8:57 AM
Updated: Feb. 4, 2019 8:58 AM

Photo Gallery 1 Images

There is a threat of moderate snow moving into the viewing area around midday Tuesday that could drop between 1-3 inches of snow by Wednesday morning. There is also a threat of some wintry mix Tuesday night in the southern part of the viewing area. Most of southern Minnesota is looking at the 2-3 inches of snow, while north Iowa is tracking around 1-2 inches.

Mason City
Overcast
11° wxIcon
Hi: 15° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: -10°
Albert Lea
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 10° Lo: 1°
Feels Like: -7°
Austin
Overcast
14° wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: -2°
Charles City
Overcast
11° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: -10°
Rochester
Overcast
17° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: -1°
Tracking a wintry mix and falling temperatures.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

