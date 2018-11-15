Clear

1-3 inches of snow on the horizon for viewing area

The entire viewing area will likely see 1-3 inches of snow by early Saturday morning.

Posted: Nov. 15, 2018 7:46 AM

Who’s ready for a couple inches of snow? There is a chance for a dusting of snow tonight in southern Minnesota before the entire viewing area will likely see 1-3 inches of snow by early Saturday morning.
The latest models have most of the area receiving around two inches of snow.

Mason City
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 22°
Albert Lea
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 26°
Austin
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 24°
Charles City
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 24°
Rochester
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 22°
Snow returns tonight and for Friday.
Community Events