1-3 inches of snow on the horizon for viewing area

Who’s ready for a couple inches of snow? There is a chance for a dusting of snow tonight in southern Minnesota before the entire viewing area will likely see 1-3 inches of snow by early Saturday morning.

The latest models have most of the area receiving around two inches of snow.

