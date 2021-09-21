Student COVID cases surge across RPS

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Coronavirus cases are surging across Med City public schools.

Rochester Public Schools reports 92 coronavirus cases were confirmed within the district last week. That's more than double the number of cases reported the week prior.

The number of individuals asked to quarantine also rose sharply in the third week of the school year, totaling 656 people. 206 community members had been directed to quarantine before last week.

Of the 92 new cases identified between September 13th and 19th, 55 were among PreK through 5th-grade learners. 35 were students in 6th grade and above, while staff members accounted for just two of the positive cases.

RPS says 82.6% of last week's new infections were identified in unvaccinated community members. Since the start of the fall semester, 169 of the district's 173 confirmed COVID cases have been among students.