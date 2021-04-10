StormTeam 3: Tracking a cooler week ahead

Many of our daily high temperatures have been significantly above-average coming through the start of April, but as we slide into our second full workweek, it would be best to prepare yourselves for the return of the near-normal and below. We're tracking high temps ranging from the upper 40s to the upper 50s through the week. Normal highs around this time of the year hover between the mid to upper 50s. To go along with the cooler feel, less sunshine is expected with the majority of the week looking at partly to mostly cloudy skies and small chances for showers.