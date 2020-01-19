Snowplows back at work to clear roads after blizzard

Minnesota snowplow operators across the southern third part and drivers in northern Iowa were working to clear roads from a winter storm that blanketed streets and highways over two days.
Transportation authorities say motorists have experienced hazardous driving conditions on highways that were covered with ice and drifting snow from southern Minnesota up to near the Twin Cities area and St. Cloud.
The Star Tribune reported that several municipalities parked their snowplows Saturday because driving conditions were so perilous. But snow-clearing operations resumed Sunday.
