Rochester’s air quality sensor network safeguarding air quality through data

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Creating a new tool for decision-making, Destination Medical Center has partnered with the City of Rochester to install a network of air quality sensors throughout the city.

The sensors are installed to better understand our air quality and determine what can be done to improve it.

There are 13 installed throughout the Med-City, and the city is hoping to have 14 by the end of the summer.

Kevin Bright, energy and sustainability director for the City of Rochester and Destination Medical Center says transit line routes are one way other cities have seen change, and these sensors are meant to inform policy decisions moving forward.

“We see a lot of overlap in cities who are further along in their implementation like New York City and Minneapolis - have started using these readings and this information in order to help policy decisions and financial decisions that the city may undertake,” Bright explains.

He says the air quality in Rochester is generally good, the more concern is areas with high traffic volumes.

“So we're at the forefront but it's exciting because there's a lot of opportunities to help use this data in order to make better community health decisions,” says Bright.

The city is in the process of installing four sensors downtown along 2nd St. to collect data to show how traffic patterns change as the city's plans for rapid transit moves forward, anticipating an improvement in air quality with the introduction of electric busses.

This program is an effort that includes Destination Medical Center, the University of Minnesota Rochester, Rochester Mayo Clinic, Olmsted County, the Sierra Club, and We Bike Rochester.

To check your local air quality conditions, visit here.