Not guilty plea in Floyd County murder

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A federal prisoner is pleading not guilty to a Floyd County murder.

Armando Adame III, 27 of Waterloo, is accused of 1st degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon. He’s accused of shooting Michael Bruce Johns with a shotgun in October 2017. Johns body was discovered in December 2017.

Authorities say Adame and Johns were driving in Floyd County when they had an argument. Adame is accused of pulling Johns from the vehicle and shooting him in the head.

Adame is currently in prison, serving 25 years on a federal weapons charge. He was arrested and convicted for that crime after Johns’ body was discovered.

No trial date has been set.