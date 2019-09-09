Clear
Northeast Iowa teen sentenced for fatal beating

Jacob Seelinger
Jacob Seelinger

Co-defendant still set for trial in October.

Posted: Sep 9, 2019 4:41 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

DECORAH, Iowa – One teen is sentenced for a northeast Iowa killing while another is still awaiting trial.

Jacob Taylor Seelinger, 18 of Decorah, was given a 50 year prison sentence Monday and ordered to pay $150,000 in restitution, according to the Winneshiek County Attorney’s Office.


Dalton Adam

Seelinger was found guilty of 2nd degree murder on July 17 after a four-day trial. Authorities say Seelinger and Dalton James Adam, 19 of Decorah, beat David Hansen to death on July 12 2018.

Adam is scheduled to stand trial for 1st degree murder beginning October 28. A hearing on moving his trial out of Winneshiek County was set for Monday afternoon but online court records do not list any other information on that.

Adam has filed notice he plans to argue at trial he killed Hansen in self-defense or to defend another person. Authorities say Seelinger and Adam attacked Hansen after Hansen beat his girlfriend.

