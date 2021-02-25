North Iowa organization hopeful over next phase for vaccine rollout

MASON CITY, Iowa - Thursday Iowa Governor Reynolds gave an update on the state's COVID-19 vaccine strategy.

According to the Iowa Department of Health - some essential workers including food processing, manufacturing, and agricultural production staff are expected to be eligible next month - as well as people with disabilities.

KIMT reached out to one facility that will be directly impacted, 43 North Iowa, a non-profit that aims to help individuals with disabilities find a job and a place to live.

Executive Director, John Derryberry, tells KIMT a number of those they serve have been isolated over the last year - severely impacting their mental health.

He says the vaccine will give them an opportunity for a little more normalcy in their lives.

“Them being vaccinated allows them to have peace of mind to re-engage in their community. And that's what we always want; community integration for people with disabilities. We don't want them to be left out."

He also says the facility has worked closely with CG Public Health on the vaccine rollout plan.

"It's not an easy thing to get this many people vaccinated, we feel good with what public health has told us. We're glad to hear there are more vaccines coming to north Iowa,” Derryberry says.

He praises the social workers who have been working hard to make life better for the disabled during the pandemic.

After people with disabilities and those specific essential workers - Iowa officials say remaining priority groups and Iowans 16 years and older will be able to get the vaccine as supply increases.