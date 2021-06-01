North Iowa native to chair MercyOne Hospice board

MASON CITY, Iowa – Tim Knutson has been named the new chairman of the board for MercyOne North Iowa Hospice.

“Serving on the board of directors at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice is a way for me to continue using my professional experience and expertise,” says Knutson. “I’m pleased to work with an organization that provides so much hope, service and care for families in our service area.”

MercyOne says Knutson holds a master’s degree in Healthcare Administration and spent his entire professional career in management positions with hospitals, physician organizations, and healthcare consulting. Before retiring in 2016, MercyOne says Knutson was one of three senior managers in a 150-physician multi-specialty group practice in Fort Worth, TX.

“I lost my late wife to cancer and have seen other family and friends taken by this disease,” says Knutson. “I have witnessed first-hand the comfort both patients and their caregivers have received from hospice organizations in those final weeks and days.”

After retiring, Knutson and his late wife returned to the home they had built on the family farm near Northwood.