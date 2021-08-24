North Iowa man's five-year prison sentence ends after three months

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A prison sentence has been cut short for the driver in a crash that seriously injured six people.

Michael Scott Olsen, 22 of Lake Mills, was sentenced to five years behind bars on May 25 after pleading guilty to three counts of serious injury by vehicle.

Law enforcement says Olsen crashed his pickup truck into a car on January 1, 2019, about five miles northwest of Forest City. The collision seriously injured Maya Barrientes, Taylor Pattison, Alex Fritze, Kayla Kittleson, Carter Hammervold, and Cole MIllsap.

As part of Olsen's plea deal, his five-year sentence would be reconsidered by the judge after 90 days. A judge on Tuesday did reconsider and suspended Olsen’s prison term, ordering him instead to serve five years on supervised probation.