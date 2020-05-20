North Iowa bar robbery sends Minnesota man to prison

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A Minnesota man is sent to prison for robbing a North Iowa bar.

Taylor Mitchel Spence, 29 of Winnebago, MN, pleaded guilty to 2nd-degree theft for robbing the Rake Pub & Grub on October 13, 2019. Authorities say Spence worked with two other people who distracted the bar owner while Spence stole two bank bags from behind the counter.

Spence was later arrested in Blue Earth County, MN.

He’s been sentenced to five years in an Iowa prison, with credit for time served, and fined $750. Spence must also pay $4,809.10 in restitution to the owner of the Rake Pub & Grub.