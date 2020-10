FORT DODGE, Iowa – The body of a motorcycle rider was found Monday morning after a fatal crash.

The Iowa State Patrol says it happened at the intersection of Hawkeye Avenue and 2nd Street NW in Fort Dodge. The body of Landon Smith, 23 of Fort Dodge, was found around 7:12 am but the Patrol says they do not know when the crash happened.

Smith was apparently riding west on Hawkeye AVenue, lost control, hit the curb, went off the road, and smashed into a tree. This crash remains under investigation.