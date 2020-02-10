Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Mental evaluation ordered in Story County killing

Man accused of stabbing his wife to death.

Posted: Feb 10, 2020 9:22 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ZEARING, Iowa - A judge has ordered a competency evaluation for a 71-year-old man accused of stabbing to death his wife in the Story County community of Zearing.

Gary Pillman already has pleaded not guilty to a charge of first-degree murder.

Investigators say Pillman killed his wife after an argument in which she told him she was leaving him. Her body was found Nov. 13 outside the Pillmans' home.

Court records say Gary Pillman's attorney requested the evaluation last week and the judge granted it on Friday.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Few Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: -7°
Albert Lea
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 7°
Austin
Broken Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 3°
Charles City
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: -6°
Rochester
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: -14°
Sunny start to the week, colder later
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean Weather 2/10

Image

Sunday snowfall impacts travel

Image

Chris' Sunday PM Weather Forecast 2/9

Image

Minnesota section wrestling seedings

Image

Chris & Sean Weather Team Coverage 2/9

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 2/8

Image

Lourdes takes care of Albert Lea, advances to section final

Image

Polar Plunge in Rochester

Image

Flapjack fundraiser for Officer Arik Matson

Image

Sean Weather 8/2

Community Events