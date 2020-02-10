ZEARING, Iowa - A judge has ordered a competency evaluation for a 71-year-old man accused of stabbing to death his wife in the Story County community of Zearing.
Gary Pillman already has pleaded not guilty to a charge of first-degree murder.
Investigators say Pillman killed his wife after an argument in which she told him she was leaving him. Her body was found Nov. 13 outside the Pillmans' home.
Court records say Gary Pillman's attorney requested the evaluation last week and the judge granted it on Friday.
Related Content
- Mental evaluation ordered in Story County killing
- Double-murder defendant to undergo mental evaluation
- UPDATE: Psychiatric evaluations ordered for accused double-murderer
- UPDATE: Man accused of killing grandparents asking for psychiatric evaluation
- New mental health exhibit creates conversation, shares stories of artists
- Safe Harbor program evaluation of helping sex trafficking victims
- Efforts grow to help students evaluate what they see online
- Helping DNR evaluate Clear Lake ecosystem results in big find
Scroll for more content...