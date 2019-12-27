Iowa State looking for strong finish in bowl matchup vs. Notre Dame

No. 14 Notre Dame closes another double-digit win season against Iowa State in the Camping World Bowl.
The Fighting Irish are a year removed from appearing the College Football Playoff semifinals.
They lost two games this season, but are trying to finish on a six-game winning streak.
Iowa State lost four games this year by a total of 11 points to teams that finished in the final CFP rankings.
The Cyclones are looking for a signature win against Notre Dame.
Notre Dame has rebounded nicely since a 45-14 loss at Michigan on Oct. 26. Iowa State has won 23 games over the past three seasons, one away from matching its best three-year stretch (1976-78).
Notre Dame's Ian Book is the first Fighting Irish QB to have at least 2,500 passing yards, 500 rushing yards and 30 touchdown passes in a season.
Iowa State sophomore quarterback Brock Purdy has broken or tied 18 school records.
