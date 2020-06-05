Clear
BREAKING NEWS Minnesota will continue to ease restrictions at restaurants, gyms starting Wednesday Full Story

Hormel confirms 50 plus COVID-19 cases at Austin plant

Mower County reported 40 new cases today.

Posted: Jun 5, 2020 8:30 PM
Updated: Jun 5, 2020 8:33 PM
Posted By: Maleeha Kamal

AUSTIN, Minn- Mower County is seeing a dramatic spike in Covid-19 cases. Mower County reported 40 new cases today.

Out of 18 counties in our viewing area, Mower County has the second-highest number of cases: 406.

Earlier this week Mower County Health and Human Services reported an alarming increase of 150 cases over the week before. Pam Kellogg with the department says they’re seeing multiple cases in single-family households and among those carpooling. Also, a good chunk of the cases linked to employers in the area including Hormel.

"Looking at one of our hot spots in the county is the QPP plant and also at Hormel,” Kellogg said. “So we are working with the two plants to see if we can get some mass testing done with their employees."

In statement from Hormel:

"It is important to note that Hormel Foods and QPP are two separate companies. QPP is an independent third-party supplier to Hormel Foods. Hormel Foods is a global branded food company that produces brands including SKIPPY® peanut butter, Justin’s® nut butters, Wholly® guacamole dips, Herdez® salsas, Applegate® products, Dinty Moore® beef stew and Hormel® chili along with a wide variety of other well-known brands."

"At our Austin Plant, our KEEP COVID OUT! campaign is helping to keep our team members safe. Thus far, out of more than 1800 team members at the Austin Plant, we have had just over 50 cases at the plant. The virus doesn’t originate at our plants, it is in our communities which is why KEEP COVID OUT! campaign is so important."

"We know that this is a fluid situation that may change at any time as area businesses reopen, restrictions are lessened as well as the recent Memorial Day activities. As such, there is a continuing possibility that as the spread in our communities increases, we will most likely see our team members affected. We continue our robust team member safety procedures including health and temperature screenings, requiring masks and other PPE, onsite health professionals to consult and advise and innovative social distancing protocols."

"We have focused on extensive preventative measures outlined above as well as education for team members on the COVID-19 virus in multiple languages and our KEEP COVID OUT! campaign. Given the rise in cases in the area, stopping the spread of the virus is why our KEEP COVID OUT! initiative is so important. The KEEP COVID OUT! campaign reminds our team members that we share a responsibility to help stop the spread of COVID-19 in our work, homes and communities. With our KEEP COVID OUT! campaign, we are adding the additional steps to remind people how important all the preventative efforts are once they out in the community or at home."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 26273

Reported Deaths: 1126
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin8867641
Ramsey3252140
Stearns205014
Nobles15625
Anoka148878
Dakota141464
Washington68034
Olmsted67211
Kandiyohi5111
Rice4833
Scott4602
Clay44129
Mower4062
Wright3392
Todd3361
Sherburne2482
Carver2322
Benton1823
Steele1670
Blue Earth1480
Freeborn1420
Martin1325
St. Louis11814
Pine930
Nicollet8811
Lyon811
Winona8015
Cottonwood790
Watonwan780
Crow Wing774
Unassigned7511
Carlton750
Otter Tail730
Goodhue715
Chisago641
Polk612
Itasca5610
Dodge530
Chippewa521
Morrison480
Le Sueur461
Meeker460
Douglas450
Becker430
Jackson420
Murray400
McLeod390
Isanti360
Waseca270
Pennington230
Rock230
Mille Lacs231
Faribault200
Swift190
Beltrami180
Wabasha180
Fillmore171
Sibley160
Brown162
Norman150
Pipestone120
Marshall120
Kanabec121
Wilkin113
Cass112
Aitkin110
Wadena100
Pope100
Koochiching90
Big Stone80
Redwood70
Renville70
Mahnomen61
Lincoln60
Yellow Medicine60
Grant40
Traverse40
Red Lake40
Lac qui Parle30
Clearwater30
Roseau30
Hubbard30
Houston20
Kittson10
Lake10
Stevens10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 20767

Reported Deaths: 583
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk4541137
Woodbury283737
Black Hawk177548
Buena Vista9971
Linn97179
Dallas94025
Marshall91218
Wapello62814
Johnson6189
Muscatine56541
Crawford5472
Tama41029
Scott38010
Dubuque35521
Louisa34911
Pottawattamie31110
Sioux2980
Jasper26917
Wright2120
Washington1958
Warren1661
Plymouth1462
Story1261
Allamakee1204
Mahaska9912
Poweshiek928
Henry722
Bremer706
Boone700
Des Moines671
Clarke660
Clinton651
Taylor640
Webster621
Hamilton610
Guthrie543
Cedar491
Benton431
Monroe415
Shelby370
Cherokee370
Jones370
Jefferson350
Marion350
Osceola340
Clayton343
Cerro Gordo331
Iowa330
Dickinson330
Buchanan330
Madison292
Lee290
Fayette280
Sac280
Davis280
Harrison260
Monona250
Clay250
Lyon240
Winneshiek240
Emmet240
Lucas222
Hardin210
Grundy200
Mills200
Delaware191
Humboldt191
Floyd191
Franklin170
Appanoose173
Hancock160
Butler161
Ida150
Greene150
Pocahontas150
Page140
Kossuth140
Keokuk140
Audubon131
Jackson130
Carroll130
Chickasaw130
Howard120
Cass120
Winnebago110
Montgomery91
Adair90
Union90
Van Buren90
Adams70
Palo Alto70
Calhoun60
Ringgold40
Mitchell40
Fremont40
Worth30
Wayne10
Decatur10
Unassigned00
Rochester
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 74°
Mason City
Few Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 76°
Albert Lea
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 73°
Austin
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 73°
Another round of severe weather tonight
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hawkeye Harvest Foodbank partnership

Image

Next phase of Minnesota reopening

Image

Rental Assistance program for Rochester

Image

IA Care Homes Could Reopen to Visitors

Image

'Color Me Mine' Location Closes for Good

Image

Getting Your Fair Food Fix During the Pandemic

Image

Mower Co. Sees Spike in COVID-19 Cases

Image

Restaurant Owner Reacts to Reopening of Indoor Dining

Image

Increased Attendance In Day Care

Image

Steeple Blown Off Church

Community Events