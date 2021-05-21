Minnesota law enforcement strives to save lives as unbelted traffic deaths increase

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - With unbelted deaths in Minnesota outpacing previous years, law enforcement statewide will be conducting extra seat belt patrols May 24 through June 6 to stop the growing loss of life.

During these weeks law enforcement will be enforcing seat belts geared toward reducing traffic incidents that cause injury or death.

Speed and lack of seat belts are lead contributors to traffic-related deaths.

This year has seen a 52 percent increase in motorists being killed when not wearing seat belts.

Thirty-eight unbelted motorists have died this year on Minnesota roads, compared to only 25 this time last year.

Sergeant Chad Miller with the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says, “Our hope is that by enforcing the law - getting people to recognize that seat belts if you're not wearing them that you're going to be cited - our hope is that that gets the point across that these things are in the cars to save lives.”

Sgt. Miller says the state's long-term goal is to reduce traffic-related deaths to less than 225 by 2025.

“By enforcing the law - getting people to buckle up, getting their kids in safety seats, installing them correctly, having the children buckled correctly - we're going to give people a shot at long, happy productive, and healthy lives,” he emphasizes.