Christ United Methodist Church looks to spread peace

Everyone is welcome to attend the service.

Posted: Nov. 21, 2018 3:26 AM
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox

ROCHESTER, Minn.- After recent shootings in places of worship, the most recently at a Synagogue in Pittsburgh, Christ United Methodist Church held a service to welcome all religions through it's doors.

“Now is a time to come together,” said Pastor Elizabeth Macaulay.

People filled the church to celebrate one another differences tonight.
Security monitored the entrance and kept doors locked after seven o'clock. Whether you are jewish or muslim, lead Pastor Elizabeth Macaulay says they do not turn their backs on anyone.

“It always feels important for us to be together and give thanks together it's a common language that we share,” she said.
Elizabeth adds the main message of the evening was spreading peace.

