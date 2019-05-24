Clear

Charges reduced in Forest City assault

James Vaden James Vaden

Man arrested for attacking his neighbor in April.

Posted: May. 24, 2019 2:34 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

GARNER, Iowa – The charges have been reduced in an altercation between neighbors.

James Daniel Vaden, 33 of Forest City, pleaded not guilty Friday to 3rd degree criminal mischief and misdemeanor assault. His trial is set to start on July 10.

Vaden is accused of attacking his next door neighbor on April 24, then kicking out the side windows of the squad car as he was taken to the Winnebago County Jail.

Vaden was originally charged with 2nd degree burglary, 2nd degree criminal mischief, and assault causing bodily injury but the burglary charge was dismissed and the other two charges lessened.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 68°
Albert Lea
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 64°
Austin
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 72°
Rochester
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 66°
Tracking a mostly pleasant Memorial Day weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Forest City House Buyout Program

Image

Tracking a Beautiful Memorial Day Weekend

Image

Busy Memorial Day weekend in downtown Rochester

Image

A sport for everyone

Image

Newman baseball defeats Clear Lake

Image

Joe Colon's trademark

Image

Artificial intelligence at Mayo

Image

Gas leak closes down road

Image

Women in the military are celebrating one another

Image

Highlights: Newman Catholic baseball defeats Clear Lake

Community Events