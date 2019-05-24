Charges reduced in Forest City assault

GARNER, Iowa – The charges have been reduced in an altercation between neighbors.
James Daniel Vaden, 33 of Forest City, pleaded not guilty Friday to 3rd degree criminal mischief and misdemeanor assault. His trial is set to start on July 10.
Vaden is accused of attacking his next door neighbor on April 24, then kicking out the side windows of the squad car as he was taken to the Winnebago County Jail.
Vaden was originally charged with 2nd degree burglary, 2nd degree criminal mischief, and assault causing bodily injury but the burglary charge was dismissed and the other two charges lessened.
