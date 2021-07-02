3.5 million Americans expected to catch a flight for Independence Day

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Many travelers will be flying for 4th of July plans. The TSA reports more than 2 million people went through airport security checkpoints this past Sunday.

Even more travelers are expected during the holiday weekend. According to AAA 3.5 million Americans are expected to take to the skies for Independence Day.

At the Rochester International Airport, Tatiana from Dallas, Texas says she feels travel is still safe even though more people are booking flights.

She said, "I think that everyone is doing a good job of trying to be safe and using sanitary measures as well so I think we're all at a place where we can be a bit busier and travel more places."

Marianno Smith says he's going through RST to Minneapolis and on to Atlanta, Georgia so he's preparing for a large number of travelers and that's even after he deboards his flights.

He explained, "Road traffic as well because I have to commute to my home so I'm sure I'll deal with road traffic as well. I'm not looking forward to it but I'm glad people are getting out."

Officials also remind you to wear a mask as they're still required by federal law the moment you step foot in the terminal.