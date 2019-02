ZUMBROTA, Minn.- The historic covered bridge in Zumbrota collapsed beneath the weight of the weekend snowfall.

The covered timber truss bridge is on the national registry of historic places. People stopped by to take a look at the 150-year-old bridge.

Kristi Rosenquist has lived in the area for more than 20 years, she stopped by to look at the bridge because it holds special memories for her family.

“When my daughter was little we play at the park here and there's a nice playground on the other side of the bridge from where we are and when we go to the library which is often take a walk to the bridge,” She said.

City officials are urging people to stay off the bridge.