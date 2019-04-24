Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Storm Team 3: Weekend could bring snow to area

A late April storm could bring a mix or snow to Minnesota and Iowa

Posted: Apr. 24, 2019 3:51 PM
Updated: Apr. 24, 2019 5:02 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson

Clouds will be on the increase tonight with a weak cold front sweeping through the viewing area. Our front may touch off a shower from daybreak to noon tomorrow. Precipitation will be very spotty with gradual clearing of the clouds and mild temperatures. Highs will get close to 70. Weather remains quiet on Friday with clouds moving back in by Friday night and Saturday.

We're tracking a storm system for the weekend that will bring rain and even the possibility of snowfall. Computer models are uncertain of the positioning of the snow right now. The track is being looked at very closely to determine where the cluster of snow could fall. There's enough moisture in this sytem that if it does fall as snow, it could be heavy in areas in Minnesota and Wisconsin, even north Iowa. Something to keep in mind is the vertical profile this time of year -- it becomes very challenging to produce consistent snow, especially during the day. We'll have more on this changing weather situation throughout the week. - Chris Nelson

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 70°
Albert Lea
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 72°
Austin
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 66°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 68°
Tracking more sunshine and a rain week ahead.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Convenience Stores Against Trafficking

Image

Albert Lea City Manager leaving for another job

Image

Revitalizing downtown Albert Lea

Image

Denim Day 2019

Image

Travelers hotel could be torn down

Image

More on Tony Jackson, person of interest in Huisentruit case, speaking from prison

Image

Tracking More Sunshine & Weekend Changes

Image

Upcoming road work to reduce downtown Rochester parking

Image

Fire breaks out at Byron home

Image

Former State Patroller recovering from addiction

Community Events