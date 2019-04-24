Storm Team 3: Weekend could bring snow to area

Clouds will be on the increase tonight with a weak cold front sweeping through the viewing area. Our front may touch off a shower from daybreak to noon tomorrow. Precipitation will be very spotty with gradual clearing of the clouds and mild temperatures. Highs will get close to 70. Weather remains quiet on Friday with clouds moving back in by Friday night and Saturday.

We're tracking a storm system for the weekend that will bring rain and even the possibility of snowfall. Computer models are uncertain of the positioning of the snow right now. The track is being looked at very closely to determine where the cluster of snow could fall. There's enough moisture in this sytem that if it does fall as snow, it could be heavy in areas in Minnesota and Wisconsin, even north Iowa. Something to keep in mind is the vertical profile this time of year -- it becomes very challenging to produce consistent snow, especially during the day. We'll have more on this changing weather situation throughout the week. - Chris Nelson