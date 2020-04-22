Pandemic isn't stopping school district from recognizing teachers

ALBERT LEA, Minnesota - This school year has largely been frozen in time due to the pandemic. But it's not stopping Albert Lea Schools from recognizing the hard work teachers have put in day in, day out.

While recognizing Teacher of the Year is typically done indoors and with a crowd of people, it's a little bit different this year. During a special outdoor ceremony in the parking lot of Jim Gustafson Field Tuesday afternoon, the district recognized 7 finalists from across the district. In addition, attendee size was small, limited to only staying in cars, and teachers were spaced out to follow social distancing guidelines, and was broadcast via Facebook Live and Power 96 radio.

Area Learning Center English teacher Paula Olson received the honor, and didn't anticipate winning such an award in her 19 years of teaching. She enjoys teaching, and believes in what her students are capable of.

"The hardest thing is trying to get our students to get them to know they can. Because they can. That's the most difficult challenge. Once they start to believe in themselves, it is so amazing to see how they grow, and you can just see it."

While everyone has made adjustments during this time, such as staying connected via Google Hangouts, it's been a challenge not being able to be together physically, only virtually.

"It's just not the same. You want to reach out through that computer screen and give them a hug or sit down and talk to them and find out what's going on in their life. That is so challenging right now."

