Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Pandemic isn't stopping school district from recognizing teachers

During a non-traditional ceremony held in the parking lot of Jim Gustafson Field Tuesday afternoon, Area Learning Center English teacher Paula Olson received the 'Teacher of the Year' award

Posted: Apr 22, 2020 2:34 AM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

ALBERT LEA, Minnesota - This school year has largely been frozen in time due to the pandemic. But it's not stopping Albert Lea Schools from recognizing the hard work teachers have put in day in, day out.

While recognizing Teacher of the Year is typically done indoors and with a crowd of people, it's a little bit different this year. During a special outdoor ceremony in the parking lot of Jim Gustafson Field Tuesday afternoon, the district recognized 7 finalists from across the district. In addition, attendee size was small, limited to only staying in cars, and teachers were spaced out to follow social distancing guidelines, and was broadcast via Facebook Live and Power 96 radio.

Area Learning Center English teacher Paula Olson received the honor, and didn't anticipate winning such an award in her 19 years of teaching. She enjoys teaching, and believes in what her students are capable of.

"The hardest thing is trying to get our students to get them to know they can. Because they can. That's the most difficult challenge. Once they start to believe in themselves, it is so amazing to see how they grow, and you can just see it."

While everyone has made adjustments during this time, such as staying connected via Google Hangouts, it's been a challenge not being able to be together physically, only virtually.

"It's just not the same. You want to reach out through that computer screen and give them a hug or sit down and talk to them and find out what's going on in their life. That is so challenging right now."

If you missed part of the ceremony, click here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 2567

Reported Deaths: 160
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin101395
Ramsey21511
Olmsted1984
Dakota1276
Nobles1010
Washington985
Anoka972
Clay683
Winona6110
St. Louis5310
Martin414
Carlton370
Freeborn330
Wright271
Scott271
Mower260
Blue Earth240
Le Sueur220
Crow Wing200
Goodhue190
Dodge180
Stearns180
Carver140
Sherburne130
Pine120
Fillmore110
Wilkin92
Steele90
Brown81
Wabasha80
Nicollet72
Rice71
Chisago71
Cottonwood60
Otter Tail60
Isanti60
Rock50
Norman50
Beltrami50
Lyon50
Cass40
Watonwan40
Benton40
Unassigned40
Polk40
Faribault40
Renville30
Todd30
Waseca30
Yellow Medicine30
Kandiyohi30
McLeod30
Meeker30
Clearwater30
Murray30
Douglas20
Jackson20
Traverse20
Pipestone20
Itasca20
Lincoln20
Houston10
Big Stone10
Becker10
Aitkin10
Chippewa10
Pennington10
Swift10
Koochiching10
Kittson10
Morrison10
Red Lake10
Redwood10
Mille Lacs11
Marshall10
Mahnomen10
Sibley10
Lac qui Parle10
Roseau10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 3641

Reported Deaths: 83
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Linn46028
Polk41516
Johnson3723
Black Hawk3662
Louisa2422
Muscatine2304
Marshall2240
Tama2236
Scott1793
Washington1245
Woodbury810
Dallas550
Jasper530
Dubuque481
Clinton440
Allamakee443
Bremer320
Henry291
Cedar260
Benton241
Unassigned210
Warren200
Story190
Pottawattamie181
Jones160
Poweshiek141
Harrison140
Cerro Gordo140
Iowa130
Des Moines130
Buchanan110
Shelby90
Plymouth90
Mahaska81
Van Buren80
Clayton81
Jefferson70
Monona70
Fayette70
Winneshiek70
Sioux70
Crawford61
Wapello60
Grundy60
Boone60
Jackson50
Marion50
Lyon50
Madison41
Hardin40
Osceola40
Howard40
Guthrie40
Page40
Delaware30
Clay30
Hancock30
Webster30
Lee30
Chickasaw30
Keokuk30
Winnebago20
Wright20
Dickinson20
Buena Vista20
Appanoose22
Butler20
Hamilton20
Mills20
Mitchell20
Clarke20
Worth10
Audubon10
Carroll10
Cass10
Cherokee10
Adair10
Montgomery10
Franklin10
Taylor10
Greene10
Humboldt10
Kossuth10
Union10
Rochester
Broken Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 32°
Mason City
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 31°
Albert Lea
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 34°
Austin
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 36°
Charles City
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 31°
Warm day ahead on Wednesday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Wednesday Warm-Up

Image

Hart Farms

Image

Famer Sees Price Discrepancy

Image

Will telehealth be the new norm?

Image

Pine Island Opens Playgrounds

Image

US Sen. Ernst reacts to new funding for small businesses

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 4/21

Image

Pine Island reopens city parks

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 4/21

Image

Follow up to aggressive landlord story

Community Events