North Iowa woman injured in Olmsted County rollover

HIGH FOREST TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A pickup truck rolled Thursday morning on Interstate 90 in Olmsted County.
It happened around 10:39 am near mile marker 211. The Minnesota State Patrol says Bessie Duncan Wilkin, 61 of Titonka, Iowa, was driving east when she went off the road and rolled into the ditch.
A passenger in the truck, Norma Lee Ricks, 90 of Titonka, IA, suffered a non-life threatening injury and was taken to St. Marys Hospital for treatment. Wilkin was not hurt.
The State Patrol says the highway was snow- and ice-covered at the time of this crash.
