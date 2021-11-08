Local business voices concern over vaccine mandate

SHEFFIELD, Iowa- The Biden Administration is engaged in a legal battle over its vaccine mandate, which was halted by the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals over the weekend.

The mandate would require private businesses with 100 or more employees to force staff to either get vaccinated against COVID-19 or submit to weekly testing while wearing face masks.

The mandate would be carried out by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) under its emergency temporary standards (EST) starting on Jan. 4.

James Godwin of Rochester legal firm Godwin Dold said proponents against the mandate will force OSHA to prove the mandate meets its EST requirements.

"You have to show a grave danger. You have to show it is a newly demonstrated hazard and you, you being OSHA, have to show the benefits outweigh the costs of establishing this rule," Godwin said.

Sukup Manufacturing Chairman Charles Sukup said businesses are worried that employees will leave over a vaccine mandate.

"The last thing we want to do is lose employees whether they are mad about the vaccine mandate and walk away," Sukup said.

Sukup also said the federal government is overreaching its power.

"Just wish that the federal government would let us take care of things with our own employees. We know better than them what the employees are wanting and the intensity of their feelings," Sukup said.

So far over 15 states have said they would sue the Biden Administration over the mandate.