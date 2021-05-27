Klobuchar pushing for broadband investment

Vice President Kamala Harris held a meeting with a bipartisan group of lawmakers Wednesday to discuss investing in high-speed internet infrastructure.

The Vice President said she hosted Senators and House members who have done detailed work on the subject in Congress and in their districts. Harris said she and the President are making sure the conversation about improving broadband continues to be bipartisan. Harris maintains the way Americans experience broadband is nonpartisan.

Minnesota's senior U.S> Senator Amy Klobuchar has long campaigned for improved access to high-speed internet, particularly in rural areas. She spoke of the importance of fairness after the meeting wrapped up.

"When we do this, we've got to make sure that there are competitive alternatives here," Klobuchar told KIMT News 3 during a ZOOM conversation. "So that we don't just give money to one company or something and then they don't actually do the work. There's got to be very clear implementation as well as oversight coming from the government side."

For her part, the Vice President described Wednesday's meeting as having been characterized by a candid and honest exchange of ideas and perspectives.