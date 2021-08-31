Iowa Republicans react to Senator Marco Rubio's appearance

The Iowa GOP held a fundraising event on Monday at 6 p.m. that included Senator Joni Ernst, Chuck Grassley and Marco Rubio.

The event was held in a private airplane hanger.

A variety of topics were discussed at the panel event, including the United States military's withdrawal from Afghanistan and Communist China's human rights abuses.

The fundraiser welcomed numerous GOP donors, which speculated the intentions of Rubio's visit.

Charles Sukup, chairman for Sukup Manufacturing Company, said Monday's fundraiser allows Republican constituents to evaluate potential Presidential candidates.

"You know people outside Iowa think we are supposed to pick the winner but it is really important to give everyone a chance," Sukup said.

Also present at the event was Representative Randy Feenstra, Iowa Gop Chairman Jeff Kaufman and Iowa State Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver.