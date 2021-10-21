Clear
Iowa Hawkeyes' Spencer Petras tackles financial literacy

The education effort stems from Petras's sponsorship deal with First Security Bank and Trust.

CHARLES CITY, Iowa-It has been roughly four months since the United States Supreme Court handed down a decision to the National Collegiate Athletic Association, ordering the student-athlete governing body to allow for players to monetize their image and likeness. 

University of Iowa Hawkeyes' Quarterback Spencer Petras has since used that landmark decision to help kids understand financial literacy. 

Petras signed a sponsorship deal with First Security Bank and Trust back in September, with the aim to educate local youth in Charles City about the importance of money. 

Since signing, Petras has already filmed a commercial with the Bank, where he takes traditional football playbook teachings and turns them into a financial literacy route for success. 

Petras said he chose financial literacy as his driving message because of his own personal experiences. 

"The experience that I have had in my life and my family and also just seeing people that I know, whether it is former teammates or what have you, their experiences with being financially literate and how much it has helped them and those that are not may have missed out on or mistakes they have made that could have been solved. So, that is something I am passionate about and I know First Security is as well," Petras said. 

Among the first generation of collegiate athletes who can monetize their image and likeness, Petras said he feels fortunate. 

"It has been a long time coming for a lot of athletes. I feel lucky that it happened while I was a college athlete. I think it is certainly a good thing for college sports and for athletes specifically. For a lot of people, this is the most valuable they will be in their entire life and I am lucky to be a part of it," Petras said.

During the Hawkeye's offseason, Petras will take his financial literacy playbook to classrooms in Charles City, educating the next generation of collegiate athletes on the importance of fiscal responsibility. 

