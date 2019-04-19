Clear
Cemetery raising funds for restoring historic mausoleum

The Melson Mausoleum at Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery is over 100 years old, but is in need of major refurbishing

Posted: Apr. 19, 2019 12:30 AM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

MASON CITY, Iowa - A mausoleum at Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery is in need of repair, so the cemetery is looking to restore it to its former glory through grant writing.

The Melson Mausoleum was completed around 1915 for developer and investor Joshua Melson and his wife Minnie, as well as his third wife. It was built in the Prairie School architectural style in rough-hewn granite.

Over time, however, it's been damaged by weather, and part of the ceiling is starting to fall in. In addition, the interior has been sealed off through brick during a tuckpoint project in 1984.

Cemetery Manager Randy Opheim says there is a big value of having the mausoleum restored, as it showcases one of Mason City's most influential people.

"He was a general contractor and architect in the Rock Glen-Rock Crest area, and he had Barry Byrne design the castle in the River Heights area."

In addition, the cemetery being listed on the National Register of Historic Places, and Opheim says the cemetery has to keep that in mind.

"Being part of that and accessing the funds from that source, we're required to follow certain rules on rehabilitation of the structures. That's why you need professional help to determine those regulations and the cost involved in that."

Depending on available funding, work on the mausoleum is expected to begin next year.

Tracking a chillier start to your Friday before a sunny warm up!
