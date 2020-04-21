Car dealerships and repair shops adapting due to pandemic

MASON CITY, Iowa - Car dealerships and mechanics are considered essential services, and the pandemic is forcing them to change the way they do business.

Walk inside Mason City Motor Company, you'll see many changes, from distancing tape to measure social distancing, to thoroughly sanitizing and cleaning cars after test drives and repairs, as well as frequently touched objects like keys and door handles.

It's all in the dealership's mission to give peace of mind to both the customer and employees.

"I think it's an eye opener for customers, they come in and they see the precautions we're taking. I think they want to be safe and I think knowing that they can come in here and be safe and that we're going to take extra care of them it's been a benefit."

General Manager Brandon Johnson has also seen in business being done 'on the road.'

"We've also opened up delivery to in homes, and for people's vehicles. We've driven vehicles all over in the last month, which has been fantastic. We're also picking up several vehicles from Mercy, Algona, and Britt. We're picking up cars to get serviced here as well."

While it has been a challenge, Johnson says it's been a fun experience.

"The nature of the car business is to be close together, almost on top of each other. People come in and sales people and they're together every day, it's definitely been a learning experience."