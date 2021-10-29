Clear

Witness at trial over Unite the Right rally describes being terrified by marchers, badly injured when car struck her

Witness at trial over Unite the Right rally describes being terrified by marchers, badly injured when car struck her

Posted: Oct 29, 2021 8:50 PM
Updated: Oct 29, 2021 8:50 PM
Posted By: By Mark Morales and Ralph Ellis, CNN

The first witness in the civil lawsuit filed against organizers of the 2017 Unite the Right rally testified Friday, saying the attacks by angry White nationalists left her physically and emotionally scarred.

Natalie Romero said she and friends were standing at the Thomas Jefferson statue on the University of Virginia campus the night of August 11, 2017, when they were surrounded by hundreds of chanting White nationalists carrying tiki torches.

The crowd shouted racial slurs, spit at her and her friends and even threw torches at them, she said.

"I tried to keep my head down. I felt like a mouse trapped," Romero testified. The scene felt like "a Salem witch trial-type, like I was going to be burned at the stake," she said.

The next day the UVA student took part in a counterprotest in downtown Charlottesville when she was struck and flipped over a car barreling down the street -- the same car which ran over and killed counterprotester Heather Heyer.

Romero was dragged to safety and propped up by strangers who tried to keep her awake. Feeling the end was near, Romero said she needed her cell phone.

"I thought I was about to die. These are my last seconds of breath," Romero said as her voice began to crack "I had to call my mom now."

Romero said she is still recovering from her injuries.

Romero said she was in a wheelchair for two months before learning to walk with a cane. She suffered a fractured skull, and a broken tooth cut her lip. She added she still has intense headaches and sensitivity to light. Applause can trigger her, she said.

Romero said in her nightmares she sees tiki torches and can still hear the White nationalists' chant "You will not replace us."

Protest leaders cross-examine the first witness

During cross-examination Friday, rally organizer Jason Kessler's attorney, Jim Kolenich, asked Romero if she recognized any of his defendants in the courtroom. Romero said she did not.

Richard Spencer, the lead organizer for the August 11 torchlight rally, asked if Romero recognized him at either the tiki torch rally or the demonstrations the next day. Romero initially said no.

"I would also remind you that the injury blurs a lot of things," said Romero, who often forgot what the question was while she was answering in her own testimony.

Christopher Cantwell questioned Romero for around 30 minutes, wanting to know if she had ever attended any Antifa rallies or noticed any of her fellow students carrying weapons, a point he had made in his opening argument.

Romero said she was not a member of Antifa and she had not seen her fellow students and demonstrators carrying weapons.

Dozens injured during protests

The United the Right rally ostensibly was called to protest the removal of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee, but violence broke out when White nationalists, White supremacists and counterprotesters clashed.

Dozens of people were injured and Heyer was killed when James Fields, who came to protest the statue's removal, drove his car into the crowd. Fields is serving two concurrent life sentences.

City residents and counterprotesters who were injured filed the lawsuit and are seeking compensatory and statutory damages for physical and emotional injuries they say they suffered.

Among the defendants are 14 named individuals, including Fields, Kessler, Spencer and Christopher Cantwell, who became the face of the rally after being featured in a Vice documentary.

The suit also names 10 White supremacist and nationalist organizations, including Moonbase Holdings LLC, the company that runs the Daily Stormer website; the League of the South, the Nationalist Socialist Movement and at least two chapters of the KKK.

The defendants say they did not initiate the deadly violence that ensued; they argue they were exercising their First Amendment right to protest. They also say there was no conspiracy and the violence stemmed from law enforcement's failure to keep the opposing groups separated.

Second witness testifies

The second prosecution witness Friday was Devon Willis, who described the scene at the Thomas Jefferson statue.

"I remember that someone, from the direction of the mob, threw some mysterious fluid, and threw it at the direction of our feet," Willis said. "Seemed like it might be some sort of lighter fluid and their strategy might be to burn us alive."

Willis said it got on his shoes and he tried to move farther up the statue to get away.

"I thought I had made a very terrible mistake and that I might die that night," Willis said.

Willis will continue his testimony Monday.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 784233

Reported Deaths: 8777
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1558611940
Ramsey64216991
Dakota57930533
Anoka54947526
Washington34166333
Stearns29087258
St. Louis24298366
Scott21946162
Wright21810173
Olmsted18534120
Sherburne15835116
Carver1389858
Clay1043299
Rice10099131
Blue Earth983459
Crow Wing9746112
Kandiyohi856798
Chisago851464
Otter Tail8310108
Benton7660114
Beltrami676982
Mower658142
Douglas648491
Goodhue634187
Itasca634087
Winona620255
McLeod609073
Steele596926
Isanti588374
Morrison576571
Becker547965
Polk525681
Freeborn495542
Nobles486252
Lyon465256
Carlton456066
Nicollet442455
Pine435533
Cass435247
Mille Lacs427967
Brown419049
Todd415237
Le Sueur392832
Meeker368154
Martin334339
Waseca333031
Wabasha30928
Hubbard299344
Dodge279610
Roseau270927
Fillmore251914
Wadena247329
Redwood246143
Houston235917
Renville233850
Faribault224930
Pennington220527
Sibley216612
Cottonwood200629
Kanabec196230
Chippewa194440
Aitkin188344
Watonwan174014
Pope16579
Yellow Medicine161421
Rock159419
Jackson149215
Koochiching141119
Clearwater139218
Swift139019
Murray138711
Marshall136520
Pipestone134327
Stevens129511
Lake111422
Wilkin105614
Lac qui Parle101725
Mahnomen92812
Norman9059
Grant8259
Big Stone8105
Lincoln7965
Kittson62122
Red Lake6089
Unassigned538124
Traverse5355
Lake of the Woods4864
Cook2470

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 481434

Reported Deaths: 6902
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk75692739
Linn29729403
Scott24987276
Black Hawk20474363
Woodbury19487245
Johnson18168101
Dubuque16204232
Pottawattamie14649202
Dallas14280108
Story1301953
Warren787197
Cerro Gordo7087113
Clinton7052104
Webster7012116
Des Moines679397
Marshall647688
Muscatine6400115
Wapello6049139
Jasper584482
Sioux574177
Lee570397
Marion516292
Buena Vista493847
Plymouth467488
Henry394849
Jones374961
Washington370657
Benton366257
Bremer361068
Boone357237
Carroll349153
Crawford341047
Mahaska332558
Dickinson303252
Clay283635
Buchanan281939
Jackson276346
Kossuth275074
Hardin271851
Tama266976
Fayette264652
Delaware263549
Page255428
Cedar252727
Wright247845
Hamilton239056
Winneshiek236339
Floyd229346
Harrison221478
Madison221125
Clayton218458
Poweshiek216441
Iowa212629
Cass211659
Butler211139
Mills205029
Jefferson204740
Allamakee196354
Cherokee196345
Lyon194942
Calhoun189716
Hancock189739
Winnebago188933
Appanoose184951
Shelby182841
Louisa171552
Humboldt171427
Grundy169737
Emmet169046
Franklin166628
Mitchell166443
Union165438
Chickasaw161418
Sac160525
Guthrie157134
Montgomery148242
Clarke143829
Palo Alto143532
Keokuk141235
Monroe136237
Howard131223
Ida120641
Greene118317
Davis116925
Lucas114524
Pocahontas112924
Monona110439
Worth11008
Adair106235
Osceola97117
Fremont88311
Van Buren85121
Decatur83613
Taylor81013
Wayne76924
Ringgold69028
Audubon68214
Adams5197
Unassigned3990
Rochester
Partly Cloudy
48° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 48°
Mason City
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 39°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
45° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 41°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 44°
Charles City
Cloudy
48° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 44°
Cooler temps ahead
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

10-29-21 Five

${item.thumbnail.title}

Changes announced to Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program

Image

Austin Police Department seeing homicides increase

Image

Austin church collects military care packages

Image

Changes announced to the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program

Image

Fall vibes and gloomy skies

Image

Austin Police: violent crime on the rise across the country

Image

Bike Fixit station

Image

Staffing Issues MercyOne North Iowa

Image

FRIDAY PM Forecast 10/29/21

Community Events