Clear

Chicago Blackhawks owner wants name of former video coach removed from Stanley Cup trophy

Chicago Blackhawks owner wants name of former video coach removed from Stanley Cup trophy

Posted: Oct 29, 2021 5:40 PM
Updated: Oct 29, 2021 5:40 PM
Posted By: By Jacob Lev, CNN

The owner of the Chicago Blackhawks has asked the Hockey Hall of Fame to write X's over the name of a former video coach on the Stanley Cup.

In a letter addressed to the Hall of Fame's chairman, Lanny McDonald, and obtained by CNN, Blackhawks owner Rocky Wirtz requests "x-ing out" Brad Aldrich's name, which was engraved in the section for the Blackhawks' winning team in 2010.

Earlier this week, the National Hockey League announced it had fined the Blackhawks $2 million for what the league described as "the organization's inadequate internal procedures and insufficient and untimely response" relating to the team's handling of alleged incidents of sexual misconduct involving Aldrich in 2010.

The league says it punished the team following an independent investigation by the law firm Jenner & Block.

The firm's report says in May 2010, Aldrich and an unidentified 20-year-old player, who had been called up for the playoffs from the Blackhawks' minor league affiliate, had a sexual encounter at Aldrich's apartment.

The player alleged Aldrich sexually assaulted him while Aldrich said the encounter was consensual, the report says.

On Wednesday, Kyle Beach, a former first round draft pick of the Blackhawks who currently plays in Germany, identified himself as the player.

On Wednesday, he expressed to Canadian sports network TSN "a great feeling of relief and vindication" and "it was no longer my word against everybody else's."

Through his attorney, Beach provided CNN the following statement Friday: "I am happy to see the Stanley Cup will be returned to the icon of honor and determination that it was intended to be by removal of Brad Aldrich's name although it has taken 10 years to get to this point, it feels good to know that this is being accomplished."

Aldrich went on to work with USA Hockey, the University of Notre Dame and Miami University in Ohio, according to the report. He also worked at Houghton High School in Houghton, Michigan, where he was arrested and pleaded guilty to fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor in 2013.

No criminal charges have been filed against him for the 2010 allegations.

CNN reached out to Aldrich again on Friday for comment.

The Stanley Cup is awarded to the NHL champions and the names of members of each winning team are engraved on the trophy. Every 13 years a band of winners is removed and displayed in the Hall of Fame. The most recent of the five current bands starts with the 2017-2018 Washington Capitals.

Wirtz wrote, "The names of some of hockey's most talented athletes appear on the Stanley Cup. But so does the name 'Brad Aldrich', whose role as video coach made him eligible for the engraving. His conduct disqualified him, however, and it was a mistake to submit his name."

In the letter, Wirtz noted a previous example when a name was struck from the Cup. The former owner of the Edmonton Oilers Peter Pocklington had his father's name etched onto the Cup despite not having a role with the team. Basil Pocklington's name was later X'd over.

"That decision, among others, reflects the Cup's storied history of engraving mistakes and errors that have ended up enshrined in silver, or been corrected after the fact," Wirtz said.

CNN has reached out to the NHL for comment.

Also Friday, the NHL announced it has found former Chicago Blackhawks assistant general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff was not culpable in the team's failure to properly report the sexual assault claim by Beach.

The league said it will not discipline Cheveldayoff, now the Winnipeg Jets general manager, after finding him not responsible for management's "improper decisions" as he was "not a participant in either the formulation or execution of the Club's response."

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman stated Friday, "It would be easiest to paint everyone with any association to this terrible matter with the same broad brush. I believe that fundamental fairness requires a more in-depth analysis of the role of each person."

The commissioner added, "... Cheveldayoff's role within the Blackhawks' organization at the time not only left him without authority to make appropriate organizational decisions relating to this matter, but as importantly, he was not thereafter even in a position to have sufficient information to assess whether or not the matter was being adequately addressed by the Blackhawks."

The announcement comes a day after Joel Quenneville, who was the Blackhawks coach in 2010, resigned from the same position with the Florida Panthers seven games into the season.

Bettman said given Quenneville's decision there is no reason to discipline him, but the coach must meet with the commissioner first should he ever want to take another job in the league.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 784233

Reported Deaths: 8777
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1558611940
Ramsey64216991
Dakota57930533
Anoka54947526
Washington34166333
Stearns29087258
St. Louis24298366
Scott21946162
Wright21810173
Olmsted18534120
Sherburne15835116
Carver1389858
Clay1043299
Rice10099131
Blue Earth983459
Crow Wing9746112
Kandiyohi856798
Chisago851464
Otter Tail8310108
Benton7660114
Beltrami676982
Mower658142
Douglas648491
Goodhue634187
Itasca634087
Winona620255
McLeod609073
Steele596926
Isanti588374
Morrison576571
Becker547965
Polk525681
Freeborn495542
Nobles486252
Lyon465256
Carlton456066
Nicollet442455
Pine435533
Cass435247
Mille Lacs427967
Brown419049
Todd415237
Le Sueur392832
Meeker368154
Martin334339
Waseca333031
Wabasha30928
Hubbard299344
Dodge279610
Roseau270927
Fillmore251914
Wadena247329
Redwood246143
Houston235917
Renville233850
Faribault224930
Pennington220527
Sibley216612
Cottonwood200629
Kanabec196230
Chippewa194440
Aitkin188344
Watonwan174014
Pope16579
Yellow Medicine161421
Rock159419
Jackson149215
Koochiching141119
Clearwater139218
Swift139019
Murray138711
Marshall136520
Pipestone134327
Stevens129511
Lake111422
Wilkin105614
Lac qui Parle101725
Mahnomen92812
Norman9059
Grant8259
Big Stone8105
Lincoln7965
Kittson62122
Red Lake6089
Unassigned538124
Traverse5355
Lake of the Woods4864
Cook2470

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 481434

Reported Deaths: 6902
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk75692739
Linn29729403
Scott24987276
Black Hawk20474363
Woodbury19487245
Johnson18168101
Dubuque16204232
Pottawattamie14649202
Dallas14280108
Story1301953
Warren787197
Cerro Gordo7087113
Clinton7052104
Webster7012116
Des Moines679397
Marshall647688
Muscatine6400115
Wapello6049139
Jasper584482
Sioux574177
Lee570397
Marion516292
Buena Vista493847
Plymouth467488
Henry394849
Jones374961
Washington370657
Benton366257
Bremer361068
Boone357237
Carroll349153
Crawford341047
Mahaska332558
Dickinson303252
Clay283635
Buchanan281939
Jackson276346
Kossuth275074
Hardin271851
Tama266976
Fayette264652
Delaware263549
Page255428
Cedar252727
Wright247845
Hamilton239056
Winneshiek236339
Floyd229346
Harrison221478
Madison221125
Clayton218458
Poweshiek216441
Iowa212629
Cass211659
Butler211139
Mills205029
Jefferson204740
Allamakee196354
Cherokee196345
Lyon194942
Calhoun189716
Hancock189739
Winnebago188933
Appanoose184951
Shelby182841
Louisa171552
Humboldt171427
Grundy169737
Emmet169046
Franklin166628
Mitchell166443
Union165438
Chickasaw161418
Sac160525
Guthrie157134
Montgomery148242
Clarke143829
Palo Alto143532
Keokuk141235
Monroe136237
Howard131223
Ida120641
Greene118317
Davis116925
Lucas114524
Pocahontas112924
Monona110439
Worth11008
Adair106235
Osceola97117
Fremont88311
Van Buren85121
Decatur83613
Taylor81013
Wayne76924
Ringgold69028
Audubon68214
Adams5197
Unassigned3990
Rochester
Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 52°
Mason City
Cloudy
53° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 53°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 54°
Austin
Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 52°
Charles City
Cloudy
50° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 50°
Cooler temps ahead
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Fall vibes and gloomy skies

Image

Austin Police: violent crime on the rise across the country

Image

Bike Fixit station

Image

Staffing Issues MercyOne North Iowa

Image

FRIDAY PM Forecast 10/29/21

Image

Austin Homicides

Image

Loan Forgiveness

Image

Sean's Weather 10/28

Image

Minnesota State College Southeast hosts online series to gain community feedback on employment

Image

Mayo Clinic's "Pints for Preemies," blood donation underway

Community Events