Clear

How the specter of Trump haunts the House

How the specter of Trump haunts the House

Posted: Oct 29, 2021 5:30 PM
Updated: Oct 29, 2021 5:30 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Jim Kolbe and Miles Taylor

Former President Donald Trump may have left the White House, but make no mistake: his specter hangs over the next election. With about a year left until the 2022 midterms, a number of pro-Trump incumbents are up for reelection in key races around the country.

Among them are Representatives Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene. Rep. Matt Gaetz, whose term ends in 2023 (it's still unclear whether he will run for reelection), tried last week to dub all three the "pro-America squad." To their critics, however, they might as well be called the "anti-democracy crew" for fervently defending the former president's claims of a stolen election.

The rhetoric of these extremists may be shocking, but they no longer represent a small fringe of the party. Their views have crept into the mainstream and their faces will define the next election cycle.

Right now, Republicans are favored to win back the House. If they prevail, the lower Congressional chamber will become a haunted House that could be overrun by the former president's allies and possessed by his whims.

This may sound like hyperbole, but Trump's surrogates have done little to dispel the suggestion that Republicans could name him Speaker of the House if they retake the lower chamber (an outcome which is technically possible, since the top job does not need to be held by an elected member of Congress.)

Liz Harrington, a spokesperson for the former president, told NPR, "We know a lot of people are talking about it. A lot of people like the idea, but it's nothing Mr. Trump is thinking about." But when conservative talk show host Wayne Allyn Root presented Trump in June with the possibility of running for Congress and replacing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the former president said, "You know, it's very interesting. That's so interesting."

However outlandish, the fact that such a move is still being discussed after former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon presented the idea in February as a means to lead impeachment proceedings against President Joe Biden after the 2022 midterm elections is evidence that the twice-impeached ex-president wields a commanding grip over his party, whether he is in office or not.

It is also why a growing band of concerned Republicans are coming together under the banner of the Renew America Movement (RAM) to oppose the reelection of representatives -- from our own party — who we believe pose the greatest risk to the future of the GOP and the country. While political extremism poses a danger on both the left and the right, we believe it is our role to police it within our own ranks.

The list of divisive figures goes beyond the likes of Gaetz, Boebert and Greene, and includes House leaders who have failed to keep Trumpism at bay and betrayed the conservative movement.

Most of us in RAM -- including former Republican governors, congressmen, cabinet secretaries and party leaders -- have worked with the highest-ranking GOP figures over the years and once considered them reasonable. Yet we cannot abide their eagerness to put one man's interests over those of the country, or to look the other way as the party's junior ranks prioritize confrontation over compromise.

That is why we are mobilizing concerned conservatives, independents and principled progressives against divisive Republicans, recruiting individuals to oppose them where possible and planning to campaign directly in their races.

Our concerns are not merely based on differences in philosophy. Yes, these "dividers" have strayed from the Party of Lincoln's core values, but worse than that, they have shaken Americans' faith in democracy and fomented a national security crisis by contributing to a surge in support for political violence in America.

We know it will be difficult to unseat these extremists, in part because they thrive in politically safe districts. But the fight to weed out unfit and dangerous politicians is not one we can afford to neglect.

Picking up where the "Never Trump" coalition left off, we are now focusing our firepower on the worst-of-the-worst politicians — and laying out the characteristics that we believe are disqualifying, namely:

Never Bigotry. We will not tolerate politicians in our party—such as Representatives Paul Gosar and Andy Biggs, who pander to racist groups or associate with those who spout Islamophobic, anti-Semitic and otherwise bigoted views.

Never Conspiracies and Threats of Violence. We will not tolerate Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, who has embraced and peddled conspiracy theories, or Representative Burgess Owens, who -- despite denying that he believes in QAnon -- has reportedly appeared on programs linked to the conspiracy theory, appealing for financial support. And we will stand against Representative Madison Cawthorn, who has warned of "bloodshed" after repeating debunked election fraud conspiracies.

Never Lies. We will not tolerate the actions of leading House Republicans—such as Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Minority Whip Steve Scalise and Representative Jim Jordan —who have undermined our democracy by repeatedly twisting and evading the truth in an attempt to protect Donald Trump.

We can and must do better.

While no one in our movement desires a civil war in the GOP, we will oppose the radical figures in our party as long as they dominate it. If left unchecked, their ranks will grow and pose a continuing threat to our system of government.

That is why we are committed to planting a flag against the populist forces that have hijacked the modern Republican Party. To those in the GOP who embrace the corrosive influences of bigotry, conspiracies and lies, we say: No. Never.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 784233

Reported Deaths: 8777
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1558611940
Ramsey64216991
Dakota57930533
Anoka54947526
Washington34166333
Stearns29087258
St. Louis24298366
Scott21946162
Wright21810173
Olmsted18534120
Sherburne15835116
Carver1389858
Clay1043299
Rice10099131
Blue Earth983459
Crow Wing9746112
Kandiyohi856798
Chisago851464
Otter Tail8310108
Benton7660114
Beltrami676982
Mower658142
Douglas648491
Goodhue634187
Itasca634087
Winona620255
McLeod609073
Steele596926
Isanti588374
Morrison576571
Becker547965
Polk525681
Freeborn495542
Nobles486252
Lyon465256
Carlton456066
Nicollet442455
Pine435533
Cass435247
Mille Lacs427967
Brown419049
Todd415237
Le Sueur392832
Meeker368154
Martin334339
Waseca333031
Wabasha30928
Hubbard299344
Dodge279610
Roseau270927
Fillmore251914
Wadena247329
Redwood246143
Houston235917
Renville233850
Faribault224930
Pennington220527
Sibley216612
Cottonwood200629
Kanabec196230
Chippewa194440
Aitkin188344
Watonwan174014
Pope16579
Yellow Medicine161421
Rock159419
Jackson149215
Koochiching141119
Clearwater139218
Swift139019
Murray138711
Marshall136520
Pipestone134327
Stevens129511
Lake111422
Wilkin105614
Lac qui Parle101725
Mahnomen92812
Norman9059
Grant8259
Big Stone8105
Lincoln7965
Kittson62122
Red Lake6089
Unassigned538124
Traverse5355
Lake of the Woods4864
Cook2470

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 481434

Reported Deaths: 6902
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk75692739
Linn29729403
Scott24987276
Black Hawk20474363
Woodbury19487245
Johnson18168101
Dubuque16204232
Pottawattamie14649202
Dallas14280108
Story1301953
Warren787197
Cerro Gordo7087113
Clinton7052104
Webster7012116
Des Moines679397
Marshall647688
Muscatine6400115
Wapello6049139
Jasper584482
Sioux574177
Lee570397
Marion516292
Buena Vista493847
Plymouth467488
Henry394849
Jones374961
Washington370657
Benton366257
Bremer361068
Boone357237
Carroll349153
Crawford341047
Mahaska332558
Dickinson303252
Clay283635
Buchanan281939
Jackson276346
Kossuth275074
Hardin271851
Tama266976
Fayette264652
Delaware263549
Page255428
Cedar252727
Wright247845
Hamilton239056
Winneshiek236339
Floyd229346
Harrison221478
Madison221125
Clayton218458
Poweshiek216441
Iowa212629
Cass211659
Butler211139
Mills205029
Jefferson204740
Allamakee196354
Cherokee196345
Lyon194942
Calhoun189716
Hancock189739
Winnebago188933
Appanoose184951
Shelby182841
Louisa171552
Humboldt171427
Grundy169737
Emmet169046
Franklin166628
Mitchell166443
Union165438
Chickasaw161418
Sac160525
Guthrie157134
Montgomery148242
Clarke143829
Palo Alto143532
Keokuk141235
Monroe136237
Howard131223
Ida120641
Greene118317
Davis116925
Lucas114524
Pocahontas112924
Monona110439
Worth11008
Adair106235
Osceola97117
Fremont88311
Van Buren85121
Decatur83613
Taylor81013
Wayne76924
Ringgold69028
Audubon68214
Adams5197
Unassigned3990
Rochester
Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 52°
Mason City
Cloudy
53° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 53°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 54°
Austin
Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 52°
Charles City
Cloudy
50° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 50°
Cooler temps ahead
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Fall vibes and gloomy skies

Image

Austin Police: violent crime on the rise across the country

Image

Bike Fixit station

Image

Staffing Issues MercyOne North Iowa

Image

FRIDAY PM Forecast 10/29/21

Image

Austin Homicides

Image

Loan Forgiveness

Image

Sean's Weather 10/28

Image

Minnesota State College Southeast hosts online series to gain community feedback on employment

Image

Mayo Clinic's "Pints for Preemies," blood donation underway

Community Events