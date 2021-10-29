Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Warren Buffett's billionaire partner bankrolls windowless dorm. An architect quit

Warren Buffett's billionaire partner bankrolls windowless dorm. An architect quit

Posted: Oct 29, 2021 4:00 PM
Updated: Oct 29, 2021 4:00 PM
Posted By: By Ramishah Maruf, CNN Business

Billionaire Charlie Munger is bankrolling the design of a massive dormitory at the University of California, Santa Barbara. The $1.5 billion project comes with a major catch — 94% of the dorm's single occupancy rooms have no windows.

A consulting architect on the university's Design Review Committee quit in protest of the project, in a resignation letter obtained by CNN Business.

"The basic concept of Munger Hall as a place for students to live is unsupportable from my perspective as an architect, a parent and a human being," California architect Dennis McFadden wrote in the letter. McFadden declined further comment to CNN Business.

In addition to being Warren Buffett's right-hand man, Munger is an amateur architect. He has no formal education in the field.

"Architecture is a field where tastes vary, and everyone thinks he's an expert. And no two architects ever agree on anything," Munger told CNN Business.

Munger, the 97-year-old vice chairman of Warren Buffet's Berkshire Hathaway, donated $200 million to UCSB to fund the dorms, with the caveat that his designs are followed. He wanted the dorm rooms to be tiny and windowless to encourage residents to spend more time outside in the common areas, meeting other students.

"While the bedroom may be 'just good enough,' the entirety of the experience makes its exceptional -- 'our town in the sky,'" the October UCSB design review committee report said.

That didn't sit right with McFadden.

"As the 'vision' of the single donor, the building is a social and psychological experiment with an unknown impact on the lives and personal development of the undergraduates the University serves," McFadden wrote.

The plan for Munger Hall includes an 11-story building that would provide more than 4,500 beds for undergraduates. Each residential floor would have eight Houses, each holding 63 students. There are eight suites in each House, and every suite has eight single-occupancy beds — window not included. Each suite also has two bathrooms and a common space.

However, the rooms do have artificial windows, which Munger said resemble the Disney cruise ship's artificial portholes where "starfish come in and wink at your children," the Santa Barbara Independent reported.

UCSB said in a statement that the project and design of the building will go forward as planned. The university also said all of the current housing projects are guided by a campus plan, which was "developed through an extensive campus participatory process with the assistance of Urban Design Associates."

"When this thing goes up and becomes an extreme success, which is absolutely inevitable, I think there will end up to be more buildings like it on the UCSB campus," Munger said.

McFadden compared the population density of Munger Hall, which is 221,000 students per square mile, as being slightly lower than a portion of Dhaka, Bangladesh. There are only two points of entry and exit.

"The project is essentially the student life portion of a mid-sized university campus in a box," McFadden wrote. "Munger Hall is an experiment in size and density with no precedent in student housing at that scale."

"Peer-to-peer interaction is an essential theme to foster an environment of learning and support while providing necessary resources and amenities to support a comprehensive living experience," the Design Review Committee staff report said.

UCSB's campus is located on cliffs overlooking the Pacific Ocean and has its own beach. Its beachfront location is an integral part of campus culture and identity — and Munger Hall doesn't reflect this, McFadden claimed.

"Even the rooftop courtyard... looks inward and may as well be on the ground in the desert as on the eleventh floor on the coast of California," McFadden wrote.

Munger's grandson is an alumnus of UCSB.

"I'm a product of education, public education," Munger said. "And I know how important schools are and the architecture of schools is, so naturally I drifted toward giving dormitories."

The project would be slated to open in fall 2025 pending approval and certification in 2022 by the California Coastal Commission.

This is not Munger's first venture into dorm architecture. Munger Graduate Residences at the University of Michigan follows a similar concept. The high-density dorm, which also has mostly windowless bedrooms, was funded by a $110 million gift by Munger.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 784233

Reported Deaths: 8777
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1558611940
Ramsey64216991
Dakota57930533
Anoka54947526
Washington34166333
Stearns29087258
St. Louis24298366
Scott21946162
Wright21810173
Olmsted18534120
Sherburne15835116
Carver1389858
Clay1043299
Rice10099131
Blue Earth983459
Crow Wing9746112
Kandiyohi856798
Chisago851464
Otter Tail8310108
Benton7660114
Beltrami676982
Mower658142
Douglas648491
Goodhue634187
Itasca634087
Winona620255
McLeod609073
Steele596926
Isanti588374
Morrison576571
Becker547965
Polk525681
Freeborn495542
Nobles486252
Lyon465256
Carlton456066
Nicollet442455
Pine435533
Cass435247
Mille Lacs427967
Brown419049
Todd415237
Le Sueur392832
Meeker368154
Martin334339
Waseca333031
Wabasha30928
Hubbard299344
Dodge279610
Roseau270927
Fillmore251914
Wadena247329
Redwood246143
Houston235917
Renville233850
Faribault224930
Pennington220527
Sibley216612
Cottonwood200629
Kanabec196230
Chippewa194440
Aitkin188344
Watonwan174014
Pope16579
Yellow Medicine161421
Rock159419
Jackson149215
Koochiching141119
Clearwater139218
Swift139019
Murray138711
Marshall136520
Pipestone134327
Stevens129511
Lake111422
Wilkin105614
Lac qui Parle101725
Mahnomen92812
Norman9059
Grant8259
Big Stone8105
Lincoln7965
Kittson62122
Red Lake6089
Unassigned538124
Traverse5355
Lake of the Woods4864
Cook2470

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 481434

Reported Deaths: 6902
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk75692739
Linn29729403
Scott24987276
Black Hawk20474363
Woodbury19487245
Johnson18168101
Dubuque16204232
Pottawattamie14649202
Dallas14280108
Story1301953
Warren787197
Cerro Gordo7087113
Clinton7052104
Webster7012116
Des Moines679397
Marshall647688
Muscatine6400115
Wapello6049139
Jasper584482
Sioux574177
Lee570397
Marion516292
Buena Vista493847
Plymouth467488
Henry394849
Jones374961
Washington370657
Benton366257
Bremer361068
Boone357237
Carroll349153
Crawford341047
Mahaska332558
Dickinson303252
Clay283635
Buchanan281939
Jackson276346
Kossuth275074
Hardin271851
Tama266976
Fayette264652
Delaware263549
Page255428
Cedar252727
Wright247845
Hamilton239056
Winneshiek236339
Floyd229346
Harrison221478
Madison221125
Clayton218458
Poweshiek216441
Iowa212629
Cass211659
Butler211139
Mills205029
Jefferson204740
Allamakee196354
Cherokee196345
Lyon194942
Calhoun189716
Hancock189739
Winnebago188933
Appanoose184951
Shelby182841
Louisa171552
Humboldt171427
Grundy169737
Emmet169046
Franklin166628
Mitchell166443
Union165438
Chickasaw161418
Sac160525
Guthrie157134
Montgomery148242
Clarke143829
Palo Alto143532
Keokuk141235
Monroe136237
Howard131223
Ida120641
Greene118317
Davis116925
Lucas114524
Pocahontas112924
Monona110439
Worth11008
Adair106235
Osceola97117
Fremont88311
Van Buren85121
Decatur83613
Taylor81013
Wayne76924
Ringgold69028
Audubon68214
Adams5197
Unassigned3990
Rochester
Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 52°
Mason City
Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 54°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 54°
Austin
Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 54°
Charles City
Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 52°
Cooler temps ahead
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's Weather 10/28

Image

Minnesota State College Southeast hosts online series to gain community feedback on employment

Image

Mayo Clinic's "Pints for Preemies," blood donation underway

Image

Minnesota State College Southeast online workforce summit

Image

Adult Detention Teacher retires after 24 years of service

Image

Pints for Preemies at Mayo

Image

Rochester Community Warming Center second annual coat drive

Image

"Share the Warmth" coat drive tomorrow at Charlie's Eatery & Pub

Image

Neighbor shocked after Austin Police Department detains three in connection to death of 75-year-old man

Image

Special Report: Kindness helping refugees risking it all in search of The American Dream

Community Events