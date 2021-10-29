Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Thai authorities indict company over sale of second-hand medical gloves after CNN investigation

Thai authorities indict company over sale of second-hand medical gloves after CNN investigation

Posted: Oct 29, 2021 3:31 PM
Updated: Oct 29, 2021 3:31 PM
Posted By: By Scott McLean, Florence Davey-Attlee, Kocha Olarn and Tim Lister, CNN

Thai police have indicted a company alleging it exported millions of substandard, soiled and reused medical gloves to US distributors as demand for the product worldwide surged during the coronavirus pandemic. The announcement came days after a CNN investigation exposed the practice.

Thailand's Deputy Prime Minister Jurin Laksanavisit, chair of a special government committee set up to probe CNN's report, said Paddy the Room Trading Company faced eight charges related to selling medical supplies without a permit from Thai regulators.

The company brokered deals with American firms to provide millions of dollars of medical grade nitrile gloves, but instead sent lower-quality vinyl or latex gloves hand-packed into boxes claiming they were medical grade. Some were even soiled and clearly second-hand.

Paddy the Room did not respond to multiple requests for comment over several months.

Thai authorities have also ordered an investigation into SkyMed, a brand run by a former Thai military officer.

Thailand's Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) told CNN it is working closely with the FBI on the SkyMed investigation.

"The Thai government is taking this issue seriously and we are making sure to bring justice to damaged parties," said CIB Chief Jirabhob Bhuridej.

Some of the gloves sent to people who ordered via Paddy the Room were packed into boxes bearing the SkyMed label.

CNN previously reported that Tarek Kirschen, a Miami-based businessman, had ordered about $2 million of gloves from Paddy the Room late last year. The gloves that arrived were branded SkyMed.

"These were reused gloves. They were washed, recycled," he told CNN. "Some of them were dirty. Some of them had bloodstains ... I couldn't believe my eyes."

In December last year the Thai Food and Drug Administration raided a Paddy the Room warehouse where migrant workers were packing loose gloves into boxes branded SkyMed.

"Any sub-standard gloves, could be from China, Vietnam or Malaysia. They would bring these gloves in bulk, and they would not declare them as medical gloves. Then these gloves would be repacked as SkyMed and all documents would be doctored and sent to the 3rd country," Thai FDA Deputy Secretary-General Supattra Boonserm previously told CNN.

CNN's investigation began months ago. SkyMed representatives initially told CNN they would agree to an interview but then stopped returning multiple calls and emails. The company contacted CNN after our report published wanting to tell its side of the story.

On Wednesday in a lengthy on-camera interview with CNN, SkyMed's CEO Kampee Kampeerayannon denied his company was part of any repackaging operation occurring in the warehouse when it was raided.

"The owner of the warehouse, they just wanted to repack our brand and export it," he said.

Kampeerayannon said if any gloves are exported from Thailand under the SkyMed brand, it is "not under our permission," he told CNN.

The CEO said Paddy the Room was "one of hundreds" of SkyMed brokers which had permission to sell and promote SkyMed gloves, though he says the relationship ended over a year ago.

Speaking to CNN on Thursday, the Thai FDA's Boonserm said it was possible, but unproven, that SkyMed was somehow a victim of counterfeiting.

One mystery is where SkyMed sources its gloves.

Boonserm told CNN that the company has an import license to bring in medical gloves made in Vietnam, but records show SkyMed has never imported medical gloves to Thailand, nor does the company manufacture its own gloves.

Kampeerayannon acknowledged to CNN that SkyMed does not have its own factory and does not have a license to produce medical gloves in Thailand.

After giving CNN contradictory answers about the number of glove suppliers it has in Thailand, he ultimately said there was just one.

Kampeerayannon claimed SkyMed has filled orders for one hundred million boxes of gloves but would not say who had purchased them.

He told CNN that US musician Nikki Lund had helped finance an order for 144 billion boxes of SkyMed gloves -- a claim that Lund emphatically denied to CNN as "not possible and ridiculous."

That many gloves would be almost 40 times more gloves than the entire world produced last year.

"You would need 200 or 300 factories to pull that off," said American PPE expert Douglas. Stein. "It's just stupid."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 784233

Reported Deaths: 8777
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1558611940
Ramsey64216991
Dakota57930533
Anoka54947526
Washington34166333
Stearns29087258
St. Louis24298366
Scott21946162
Wright21810173
Olmsted18534120
Sherburne15835116
Carver1389858
Clay1043299
Rice10099131
Blue Earth983459
Crow Wing9746112
Kandiyohi856798
Chisago851464
Otter Tail8310108
Benton7660114
Beltrami676982
Mower658142
Douglas648491
Goodhue634187
Itasca634087
Winona620255
McLeod609073
Steele596926
Isanti588374
Morrison576571
Becker547965
Polk525681
Freeborn495542
Nobles486252
Lyon465256
Carlton456066
Nicollet442455
Pine435533
Cass435247
Mille Lacs427967
Brown419049
Todd415237
Le Sueur392832
Meeker368154
Martin334339
Waseca333031
Wabasha30928
Hubbard299344
Dodge279610
Roseau270927
Fillmore251914
Wadena247329
Redwood246143
Houston235917
Renville233850
Faribault224930
Pennington220527
Sibley216612
Cottonwood200629
Kanabec196230
Chippewa194440
Aitkin188344
Watonwan174014
Pope16579
Yellow Medicine161421
Rock159419
Jackson149215
Koochiching141119
Clearwater139218
Swift139019
Murray138711
Marshall136520
Pipestone134327
Stevens129511
Lake111422
Wilkin105614
Lac qui Parle101725
Mahnomen92812
Norman9059
Grant8259
Big Stone8105
Lincoln7965
Kittson62122
Red Lake6089
Unassigned538124
Traverse5355
Lake of the Woods4864
Cook2470

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 481434

Reported Deaths: 6902
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk75692739
Linn29729403
Scott24987276
Black Hawk20474363
Woodbury19487245
Johnson18168101
Dubuque16204232
Pottawattamie14649202
Dallas14280108
Story1301953
Warren787197
Cerro Gordo7087113
Clinton7052104
Webster7012116
Des Moines679397
Marshall647688
Muscatine6400115
Wapello6049139
Jasper584482
Sioux574177
Lee570397
Marion516292
Buena Vista493847
Plymouth467488
Henry394849
Jones374961
Washington370657
Benton366257
Bremer361068
Boone357237
Carroll349153
Crawford341047
Mahaska332558
Dickinson303252
Clay283635
Buchanan281939
Jackson276346
Kossuth275074
Hardin271851
Tama266976
Fayette264652
Delaware263549
Page255428
Cedar252727
Wright247845
Hamilton239056
Winneshiek236339
Floyd229346
Harrison221478
Madison221125
Clayton218458
Poweshiek216441
Iowa212629
Cass211659
Butler211139
Mills205029
Jefferson204740
Allamakee196354
Cherokee196345
Lyon194942
Calhoun189716
Hancock189739
Winnebago188933
Appanoose184951
Shelby182841
Louisa171552
Humboldt171427
Grundy169737
Emmet169046
Franklin166628
Mitchell166443
Union165438
Chickasaw161418
Sac160525
Guthrie157134
Montgomery148242
Clarke143829
Palo Alto143532
Keokuk141235
Monroe136237
Howard131223
Ida120641
Greene118317
Davis116925
Lucas114524
Pocahontas112924
Monona110439
Worth11008
Adair106235
Osceola97117
Fremont88311
Van Buren85121
Decatur83613
Taylor81013
Wayne76924
Ringgold69028
Audubon68214
Adams5197
Unassigned3990
Rochester
Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 52°
Mason City
Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 54°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 54°
Austin
Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 54°
Charles City
Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 52°
Cooler temps ahead
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's Weather 10/28

Image

Minnesota State College Southeast hosts online series to gain community feedback on employment

Image

Mayo Clinic's "Pints for Preemies," blood donation underway

Image

Minnesota State College Southeast online workforce summit

Image

Adult Detention Teacher retires after 24 years of service

Image

Pints for Preemies at Mayo

Image

Rochester Community Warming Center second annual coat drive

Image

"Share the Warmth" coat drive tomorrow at Charlie's Eatery & Pub

Image

Neighbor shocked after Austin Police Department detains three in connection to death of 75-year-old man

Image

Special Report: Kindness helping refugees risking it all in search of The American Dream

Community Events