Clear

Supply chain nightmares are doing what regulators and rivals can't: Slow Amazon down

Supply chain nightmares are doing what regulators and rivals can't: Slow Amazon down

Posted: Oct 29, 2021 1:00 PM
Updated: Oct 29, 2021 1:00 PM
Posted By: By Nathaniel Meyersohn, CNN Business

Amazon's rise has been relentless for more than a decade, with regulators and rivals alike failing to slow it. But now Amazon has taken a hit from a pair of immovable forces: snarled supply chains and worker shortages.

The company's third-quarter earnings and sales fell well short of Wall Street's projections. It was a rare miss for Amazon that drove its stock down around 3% in mid-day trading Friday. Apple also said Thursday that chip shortages and manufacturing disruptions caused it to miss out on $6 billion in sales in the last quarter.

Shoppers aren't what's holding Amazon back. The American economy remains strong, and demand for online shopping is growing — albeit at a slower rate than last year when stores were closed and everyone was stuck at home.

The issue: Amazon just can't get all of its stuff to customers quickly enough.

"This shows it's not regulators or competition slowing Amazon down, it's the supply chain nightmare," said Daniel Ives, a technology analyst at Wedbush Securities.

Amazon said supply chain bottlenecks and inflation on raw materials, labor and trucking costs crimped profits during its latest quarter. Those ongoing problems will cost the company an additional $4 billion this quarter, dragging down profits during the upcoming holiday shopping period, the company added.

"We're dealing with labor risks and supply chain interruptions like many other companies," Amazon chief financial officer Brian Olsavsky said on a call with analysts Thursday. "Certainly, the cost of fulfillment in the last few months and what we've forecast into the next quarter are not what we're happy about."

Olsavsky said staffing shortages at some warehouses during the last quarter forced it to reroute products to other facilities that that were fully staffed but less convenient. This resulted in "less optimal placement, which leads leads to longer and more expensive transportation routes."

Amazon's results and the response from investors are fresh signs of the far-reaching impact of the supply chain crisis and hiring struggles. Small stores — without the scale to keep prices down in the face of elevated costs or the logistics networks to overcome supply shortages and delays — are getting hit hardest, say retail analysts.

But these problems are plaguing corporate giants, too.

On average, 15% to 23% of products are out of stock on Amazon's online marketplace, an all-time high, according to Guru Hariharan, who worked at Amazon's retail business for five years and runs CommerceIQ, an e-commerce analytics company that advises leading brands such as Kellogg, Colgate and Duracell selling on Amazon. CommerceIQ tracks out-of-stock rates from its range of clients on Amazon, which it then aggregates as a representative sample of a product category on the site.

Amazon declined to comment on the data.

The company ramped up promotions in October to push customers to shop early for the holidays. Pulling demand forward helps Amazon prevent a crush of orders later in the holiday that can strain its delivery operations.

"That works better for us than to have it all hit in a few concentrated weeks around Cyber Monday and Black Friday," Amazon's Olsavsky said Thursday. "Operationally, it's easier to perform when the volume is spread out."

He added: "Love it in October, but we will take it in November and December as well."

The company is also using more containers and bringing in goods to new US ports to dodge clogged entryways on the West Coast.

On the labor side, Amazon is increasing wages and dangling sign-on bonuses to ease "inconsistent staffing levels in our operations," he said.

Amazon is hiring 150,000 holiday workers to meet demand. Its starting average hourly wage is above $18, with an additional $3 an hour for certain shifts in some locations and signing bonuses up to $3,000.

Despite the downbeat quarter and the challenges Amazon is facing, many analysts say it's still gaining market share from competitors and remains in a stronger position than rivals to weather ongoing supply and labor disruptions. The company has also spent heavily in recent years to build new warehouses and add capacity in an effort speed up delivery times. Analysts expect these investments to benefit Amazon in the long term.

"We remain positive on [Amazon] in the longer term, and believe that supply chain issues and elevated shipping costs are temporary, not structural," James Lee, an analyst at Mizuho Securities, said in a note to clients Friday.

—CNN Business' Clare Duffy contributed to this article.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 784233

Reported Deaths: 8777
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1558611940
Ramsey64216991
Dakota57930533
Anoka54947526
Washington34166333
Stearns29087258
St. Louis24298366
Scott21946162
Wright21810173
Olmsted18534120
Sherburne15835116
Carver1389858
Clay1043299
Rice10099131
Blue Earth983459
Crow Wing9746112
Kandiyohi856798
Chisago851464
Otter Tail8310108
Benton7660114
Beltrami676982
Mower658142
Douglas648491
Goodhue634187
Itasca634087
Winona620255
McLeod609073
Steele596926
Isanti588374
Morrison576571
Becker547965
Polk525681
Freeborn495542
Nobles486252
Lyon465256
Carlton456066
Nicollet442455
Pine435533
Cass435247
Mille Lacs427967
Brown419049
Todd415237
Le Sueur392832
Meeker368154
Martin334339
Waseca333031
Wabasha30928
Hubbard299344
Dodge279610
Roseau270927
Fillmore251914
Wadena247329
Redwood246143
Houston235917
Renville233850
Faribault224930
Pennington220527
Sibley216612
Cottonwood200629
Kanabec196230
Chippewa194440
Aitkin188344
Watonwan174014
Pope16579
Yellow Medicine161421
Rock159419
Jackson149215
Koochiching141119
Clearwater139218
Swift139019
Murray138711
Marshall136520
Pipestone134327
Stevens129511
Lake111422
Wilkin105614
Lac qui Parle101725
Mahnomen92812
Norman9059
Grant8259
Big Stone8105
Lincoln7965
Kittson62122
Red Lake6089
Unassigned538124
Traverse5355
Lake of the Woods4864
Cook2470

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 481434

Reported Deaths: 6902
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk75692739
Linn29729403
Scott24987276
Black Hawk20474363
Woodbury19487245
Johnson18168101
Dubuque16204232
Pottawattamie14649202
Dallas14280108
Story1301953
Warren787197
Cerro Gordo7087113
Clinton7052104
Webster7012116
Des Moines679397
Marshall647688
Muscatine6400115
Wapello6049139
Jasper584482
Sioux574177
Lee570397
Marion516292
Buena Vista493847
Plymouth467488
Henry394849
Jones374961
Washington370657
Benton366257
Bremer361068
Boone357237
Carroll349153
Crawford341047
Mahaska332558
Dickinson303252
Clay283635
Buchanan281939
Jackson276346
Kossuth275074
Hardin271851
Tama266976
Fayette264652
Delaware263549
Page255428
Cedar252727
Wright247845
Hamilton239056
Winneshiek236339
Floyd229346
Harrison221478
Madison221125
Clayton218458
Poweshiek216441
Iowa212629
Cass211659
Butler211139
Mills205029
Jefferson204740
Allamakee196354
Cherokee196345
Lyon194942
Calhoun189716
Hancock189739
Winnebago188933
Appanoose184951
Shelby182841
Louisa171552
Humboldt171427
Grundy169737
Emmet169046
Franklin166628
Mitchell166443
Union165438
Chickasaw161418
Sac160525
Guthrie157134
Montgomery148242
Clarke143829
Palo Alto143532
Keokuk141235
Monroe136237
Howard131223
Ida120641
Greene118317
Davis116925
Lucas114524
Pocahontas112924
Monona110439
Worth11008
Adair106235
Osceola97117
Fremont88311
Van Buren85121
Decatur83613
Taylor81013
Wayne76924
Ringgold69028
Audubon68214
Adams5197
Unassigned3990
Rochester
Cloudy
50° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 45°
Mason City
Cloudy
49° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 43°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
50° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 50°
Austin
Cloudy
50° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 50°
Charles City
Cloudy
50° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 50°
Clearing for the Halloween weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's Weather 10/28

Image

Minnesota State College Southeast hosts online series to gain community feedback on employment

Image

Mayo Clinic's "Pints for Preemies," blood donation underway

Image

Minnesota State College Southeast online workforce summit

Image

Adult Detention Teacher retires after 24 years of service

Image

Pints for Preemies at Mayo

Image

Rochester Community Warming Center second annual coat drive

Image

"Share the Warmth" coat drive tomorrow at Charlie's Eatery & Pub

Image

Neighbor shocked after Austin Police Department detains three in connection to death of 75-year-old man

Image

Special Report: Kindness helping refugees risking it all in search of The American Dream

Community Events