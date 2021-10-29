Clear

Partisanship, employee dissent and 'dead bodies': Inside Facebook's struggle to combat misinformation and hate speech in India

Partisanship, employee dissent and 'dead bodies': Inside Facebook's struggle to combat misinformation and hate speech in India

Posted: Oct 29, 2021 8:50 AM
Updated: Oct 29, 2021 8:50 AM
Posted By: By Rishi Iyengar, CNN Business

In early 2019, a team of Facebook's researchers spent two weeks interviewing 30 users across two Indian cities, Jaipur and Hyderabad. The goal: to learn about their experiences with misinformation and fact-checking on its platforms.

The fact-finding mission, which was described by one of the researchers in an internal document seen by CNN, took place at an important moment for the country, and for Facebook's operations within it. India's national elections, the biggest in the world, were just months away — and Facebook was already bracing for potential trouble.

The year prior, a spate of lynchings triggered by viral hoax messages on Facebook-owned WhatsApp had put the company at the center of a debate about misinformation in the country. In February, 2019, with the election approaching, WhatsApp announced it was deploying artificial intelligence to clean up its platform. It also warned Indian political parties their accounts could be blocked if they tried to abuse the platform while campaigning.

Against that backdrop, Facebook's researchers interviewed over two dozen users and found some underlying issues potentially complicating efforts to rein in misinformation in India.

"Users were explicit about their motivations to support their political parties," the researchers wrote in an internal research report seen by CNN. "They were also skeptical of experts as trusted sources. Experts were seen as vulnerable to suspicious goals and motivations."

One person interviewed by the researchers was quoted as saying: "As a supporter you believe whatever your side says." Another interviewee, referencing India's popular but controversial Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said: "If I get 50 Modi notifications, I'll share them all."

The document is part of disclosures made to the Securities and Exchange Commission and provided to Congress in redacted form by Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen's legal counsel. A consortium of 17 US news organizations, including CNN, has reviewed the redacted versions received by Congress.

The conversations reveal some of the same societal issues present in the United States that are sometimes viewed both as products of algorithmic social media feeds and complicating factors for improving them. These include nationalist parties, incendiary politicians, polarized communities and some distrust of experts. There have been widespread concerns globally that Facebook has deepened political divisions and that its efforts to fact-check information often make people double down on their beliefs, some of which were reflected in the research document. (Most of the Indian interviewees, however, also said they wanted Facebook "to help them identify misinfo on the platform.")

Facebook also faced two fundamental problems in India that it did not have in the United States, where the company is based: understanding the many local languages and combatting distrust for operating as an outsider.

In India, English literacy is estimated to be around 10%, Facebook's automated systems aren't equipped to handle most of the country's 22 officially recognized languages, and its teams often miss crucial local context, a fact highlighted in other internal documents and partly acknowledged by the misinformation researchers.

"We faced serious language issues," the researchers wrote, adding that the users they interviewed mostly had their Facebook profiles set to English, "despite acknowledging how much it hinders their understanding and influences their trust."

Some Indian users interviewed by researchers also said they didn't trust Facebook to serve them accurate information about local matters. "Facebook was seen as a large international company who would be relatively slow to communicate the best information related to regional news," the researchers wrote.

Facebook spokesperson Andy Stone told CNN Business that the study was "part of a broader effort" to understand how Indian users reacted to misinformation warning labels on content flagged by Facebook's third-party fact checkers.

"This work informed a change we made," Stone said. "In October 2019 in the US and then expanded globally shortly thereafter, we began applying more prominent labels."

Stone said Facebook doesn't break out content review data by country, but he said the company has over 15,000 people reviewing content worldwide, "including in 20 Indian languages." The company currently partners with 10 independent fact-checking organizations in India, he added.

Warnings about hate speech and misinformation in Facebook's biggest market

India is a crucial market for Facebook. With more than 400 million users across the company's various platforms, the country is Facebook's largest single audience.

India has more than 800 million internet users and roughly half a billion people yet to come online, making it a centerpiece of Facebook's push for global growth. Facebook's expansion in the country includes a $5.7 billion investment last year to partner with a digital technology company owned by India's richest man.

But the country's sheer size and diversity, along with an uptick in anti-Muslim sentiment under Modi's right-wing Hindu nationalist government, have magnified Facebook's struggles to keep people safe and served as a prime example of its missteps in more volatile developing countries.

The documents obtained by CNN and other news outlets, known as The Facebook Papers, show the company's researchers and other employees repeatedly flagging issues with misinformation and hate speech in India.

For example, Facebook researchers released a report internally earlier this year from the Indian state of Assam, in partnership with local researchers from the organization Global Voices ahead of state elections in April. It flagged concerns with "ethnic, religious and linguistic fear-mongering" directed toward "targets perceived as 'Bengali immigrants'" crossing over the border from neighboring Bangladesh.

The local researchers found posts on Facebook against Bengali speakers in Assam with "many racist comments, including some calling for Hindu Bengalis to be sent 'back' to Bangladesh or killed."

"Bengali-speaking Muslims face the worst of it in Assam," the local researchers said.

Facebook researchers reported further anti-Muslim hate speech and misinformation across India. Other documents noted "a number of dehumanizing posts" that compared Muslims to "pigs" and "dogs" and false claims that the "Quran calls for men to rape their female family members."

The company faced issues with language on those posts as well, with researchers noting that "our lack of Hindi and Bengali classifiers means much of this content is never flagged or actioned."

Some of the documents were previously reported by the Wall Street Journal and other news outlets.

"An Indian Test User's Descent Into a Sea of Polarizing, Nationalistic Messages"

Facebook's efforts around the 2019 election appeared to largely pay off. In a May 2019 note, Facebook researchers hailed the "40 teams and close to 300 people" who ensured a "surprisingly quiet, uneventful election period."

Facebook implemented two "break glass measures" to stop misinformation and took down over 65,000 pieces of content for violating the platform's voter suppression policies, according to the note. But researchers also noted some gaps, including on Instagram, which didn't have a misinformation reporting category at the time and was not supported by Facebook's fact-checking tool.

Moreover, the underlying potential for Facebook's platforms to cause real-world division and harm in India predated the election and continued long after -- as did internal concerns about it.

One February 2019 research note, titled "An Indian Test User's Descent Into a Sea of Polarizing, Nationalistic Messages" detailed a test account set up by Facebook researchers that followed the company's recommended pages and groups. Within three weeks, the account's feed became filled with "a near constant barrage of polarizing nationalist content, misinformation, and violence and gore."

Many of the groups had benign names but researchers said they began sharing harmful content and misinformation, particularly against citizens of India's neighbor and rival Pakistan, after a February 14 terror attack in the disputed Kashmir region between the two countries.

"I've seen more images of dead people in the past 3 weeks than I've seen in my entire life total," one of the researchers wrote.

Facebook's approach to hate speech in India has been controversial even among its own employees in the country. In August 2020, a Journal report alleged Facebook had failed to take action on hate speech posts by a member of India's ruling party, leading to demands for change among many of its employees. (The company told the Journal at the time that its leaders are "against anti-Muslim hate and bigotry and welcome the opportunity to continue the conversation on these issues.") In an internal comment thread days after the initial report, several of the company's workers questioned, in part, its inaction on politicians sharing misinformation and hate speech.

"As there are a limited number of politicians, I find it inconceivable that we don't have even basic key word detection set up to catch this sort of thing," one employee commented. "After all cannot be proud as a company if we continue to let such barbarism flourish on our network."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 784233

Reported Deaths: 8777
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1558611940
Ramsey64216991
Dakota57930533
Anoka54947526
Washington34166333
Stearns29087258
St. Louis24298366
Scott21946162
Wright21810173
Olmsted18534120
Sherburne15835116
Carver1389858
Clay1043299
Rice10099131
Blue Earth983459
Crow Wing9746112
Kandiyohi856798
Chisago851464
Otter Tail8310108
Benton7660114
Beltrami676982
Mower658142
Douglas648491
Goodhue634187
Itasca634087
Winona620255
McLeod609073
Steele596926
Isanti588374
Morrison576571
Becker547965
Polk525681
Freeborn495542
Nobles486252
Lyon465256
Carlton456066
Nicollet442455
Pine435533
Cass435247
Mille Lacs427967
Brown419049
Todd415237
Le Sueur392832
Meeker368154
Martin334339
Waseca333031
Wabasha30928
Hubbard299344
Dodge279610
Roseau270927
Fillmore251914
Wadena247329
Redwood246143
Houston235917
Renville233850
Faribault224930
Pennington220527
Sibley216612
Cottonwood200629
Kanabec196230
Chippewa194440
Aitkin188344
Watonwan174014
Pope16579
Yellow Medicine161421
Rock159419
Jackson149215
Koochiching141119
Clearwater139218
Swift139019
Murray138711
Marshall136520
Pipestone134327
Stevens129511
Lake111422
Wilkin105614
Lac qui Parle101725
Mahnomen92812
Norman9059
Grant8259
Big Stone8105
Lincoln7965
Kittson62122
Red Lake6089
Unassigned538124
Traverse5355
Lake of the Woods4864
Cook2470

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 481434

Reported Deaths: 6902
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk75692739
Linn29729403
Scott24987276
Black Hawk20474363
Woodbury19487245
Johnson18168101
Dubuque16204232
Pottawattamie14649202
Dallas14280108
Story1301953
Warren787197
Cerro Gordo7087113
Clinton7052104
Webster7012116
Des Moines679397
Marshall647688
Muscatine6400115
Wapello6049139
Jasper584482
Sioux574177
Lee570397
Marion516292
Buena Vista493847
Plymouth467488
Henry394849
Jones374961
Washington370657
Benton366257
Bremer361068
Boone357237
Carroll349153
Crawford341047
Mahaska332558
Dickinson303252
Clay283635
Buchanan281939
Jackson276346
Kossuth275074
Hardin271851
Tama266976
Fayette264652
Delaware263549
Page255428
Cedar252727
Wright247845
Hamilton239056
Winneshiek236339
Floyd229346
Harrison221478
Madison221125
Clayton218458
Poweshiek216441
Iowa212629
Cass211659
Butler211139
Mills205029
Jefferson204740
Allamakee196354
Cherokee196345
Lyon194942
Calhoun189716
Hancock189739
Winnebago188933
Appanoose184951
Shelby182841
Louisa171552
Humboldt171427
Grundy169737
Emmet169046
Franklin166628
Mitchell166443
Union165438
Chickasaw161418
Sac160525
Guthrie157134
Montgomery148242
Clarke143829
Palo Alto143532
Keokuk141235
Monroe136237
Howard131223
Ida120641
Greene118317
Davis116925
Lucas114524
Pocahontas112924
Monona110439
Worth11008
Adair106235
Osceola97117
Fremont88311
Van Buren85121
Decatur83613
Taylor81013
Wayne76924
Ringgold69028
Audubon68214
Adams5197
Unassigned3990
Rochester
Cloudy
47° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 40°
Mason City
Cloudy
47° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 39°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 40°
Austin
Cloudy
48° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 42°
Charles City
Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 39°
Clearing for the Halloween weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's Weather 10/28

Image

Minnesota State College Southeast hosts online series to gain community feedback on employment

Image

Mayo Clinic's "Pints for Preemies," blood donation underway

Image

Minnesota State College Southeast online workforce summit

Image

Adult Detention Teacher retires after 24 years of service

Image

Pints for Preemies at Mayo

Image

Rochester Community Warming Center second annual coat drive

Image

"Share the Warmth" coat drive tomorrow at Charlie's Eatery & Pub

Image

Neighbor shocked after Austin Police Department detains three in connection to death of 75-year-old man

Image

Special Report: Kindness helping refugees risking it all in search of The American Dream

Community Events