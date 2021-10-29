Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

5 things to know for October 29: Congress, Facebook, Capitol riot, Covid-19, Israel

5 things to know for October 29: Congress, Facebook, Capitol riot, Covid-19, Israel

Posted: Oct 29, 2021 6:10 AM
Updated: Oct 29, 2021 6:10 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

The pandemic has made problems for countless industries, but cannabis isn't one of them. Sales are expected to top $26 billion this year and will probably keep growing from there.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

(You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Congress

Congress has headed out for the week without officially coming to an agreement about either the Democratic spending bill or the bipartisan infrastructure bill despite enormous pressure to seal some deals before President Biden's European trip. Before leaving, Biden tried to make a case for his significantly scaled-back economic bill, with a new price tag of $1.75 trillion. (Here's exactly what's in the bill.) Progressives signaled they support the framework but want the two bills to move together. That can't happen yet because the spending bill isn't fully written out. This resistance resulted in a delay of a House vote on the Senate-passed infrastructure bill. However, the House did pass an extension on transportation funding that was due to run out Sunday. They now have until December to vote before the funding lapses again, but Democratic leaders hope to have the larger bill done by then.

2. Facebook

Facebook is changing its company name to ... Meta. Facebook will still exist, of course, but only as one product under the larger company umbrella. The rebranding signals the company's growing interest in the "metaverse," which would combine virtual and augmented reality into a new kind of online realm. It could also help distract from growing criticism about the impact of its social media platforms. CEO Mark Zuckerberg made the announcement during, appropriately, a virtual reality and augmented reality conference. He also teased new social, gaming and workplace concepts for the metaverse, illustrating what the concept may offer. Still, the release of internal documents and discussions about regulation loom large over the social media giant. In response to the Facebook Papers, Patagonia CEO Ryan Gellert has called for companies to join an ad boycott to pressure Facebook to fix its platforms.

3. Capitol riot

Members of the House select committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot are losing patience with former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and may resort to charges of criminal contempt to get him to appear. Meadows was first subpoenaed more than a month ago and has since tried to negotiate the terms of his turning over documents and appearing for a deposition. Members could extend the deadline for him to appear before the committee, but at some point, his noncompliance could undermine their efforts. They could vote to hold him in contempt, like they did with former President Trump ally Stephen Bannon. The committee is interested in Meadows' testimony because of how close he was to Trump and his insight into how much Trump knew before the attack.

4. Coronavirus

New cases of Covid-19 are down 60% in the US since the peak of the Delta variant-driven wave in September. They're even farther down from the country's worst pandemic phase in mid-January. Experts are cautious about saying the worst is over, especially since similar optimism over the summer was quashed by another surge. The biggest challenge right now, besides lagging vaccination rates, is upcoming colder weather and annual holiday travel and gatherings. Meanwhile, vaccine mandates are still getting a lot of pushback. Members of the New York City Fire Department gathered yesterday to protest the city's looming vaccine mandate as officials brace for possible mass staffing shortages.

5. Israel

Israel's plan to green-light thousands of new Israeli housing units in the West Bank is drawing international criticism. Such settlements are illegal under international law because both the West Bank and East Jerusalem are considered occupied territory -- which Israel disputes. Twelve European countries yesterday urged Israel to "reverse its decision." The US and the UK also issued strong disagreements with the plan. The US State Department said the plan to build new West Bank housing goes against efforts to lower tensions in the politically fraught area. This disagreement could further fray relations between the Biden administration and the government of Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett. However, the Israeli government is expected to attempt to smooth over the situation by also announcing new settlements for Palestinians in the same area.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

American Music Awards 2021: See who got nominated

Olivia Rodrigo, the new queen of breakup anthems, tops the list.

Canada and USA unveil 2022 Winter Olympic uniforms

Fashionable puffy coats for all!

The best movie vampires ever 

Some are kinda scary. Some are kinda sexy. Some are kinda ... both? 

There's now a McRib NFT for some dedicated McDonald's lover

Imagine trying to explain the phrase "McRib NFT" to someone 50 years ago.

Rome airport reveals plans for flying taxis

Hey now, that sounds pretty close to flying cars! The future we were promised is almost here!

THIS JUST IN ...

Biden has arrived at the Vatican for his meeting with Pope Francis ahead of this weekend's G20 Summit in Rome. Biden is the United States' second Catholic president, so the meeting will be laden with meaning.

QUIZ TIME

"Lycanthrope" is another word for what familiar fantasy figure?

A. a vampire

B. a ghost

C. a demon

D. a werewolf

Take CNN's new Halloween quiz to see if you're correct!

TODAY'S QUOTE

"The camera doesn't lie."

Sherri Belton Hardeman, a juror in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the ex-officer convicted of the murder of George Floyd. Jurors have been sharing their experiences, including what it was like having to watch videos of Floyd's last moments.

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

Trick or treat! 

Let's kick off a great Halloweekend with some zoo animals going to town on spooky treats. (Click here to view.)

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 784233

Reported Deaths: 8777
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1558611940
Ramsey64216991
Dakota57930533
Anoka54947526
Washington34166333
Stearns29087258
St. Louis24298366
Scott21946162
Wright21810173
Olmsted18534120
Sherburne15835116
Carver1389858
Clay1043299
Rice10099131
Blue Earth983459
Crow Wing9746112
Kandiyohi856798
Chisago851464
Otter Tail8310108
Benton7660114
Beltrami676982
Mower658142
Douglas648491
Goodhue634187
Itasca634087
Winona620255
McLeod609073
Steele596926
Isanti588374
Morrison576571
Becker547965
Polk525681
Freeborn495542
Nobles486252
Lyon465256
Carlton456066
Nicollet442455
Pine435533
Cass435247
Mille Lacs427967
Brown419049
Todd415237
Le Sueur392832
Meeker368154
Martin334339
Waseca333031
Wabasha30928
Hubbard299344
Dodge279610
Roseau270927
Fillmore251914
Wadena247329
Redwood246143
Houston235917
Renville233850
Faribault224930
Pennington220527
Sibley216612
Cottonwood200629
Kanabec196230
Chippewa194440
Aitkin188344
Watonwan174014
Pope16579
Yellow Medicine161421
Rock159419
Jackson149215
Koochiching141119
Clearwater139218
Swift139019
Murray138711
Marshall136520
Pipestone134327
Stevens129511
Lake111422
Wilkin105614
Lac qui Parle101725
Mahnomen92812
Norman9059
Grant8259
Big Stone8105
Lincoln7965
Kittson62122
Red Lake6089
Unassigned538124
Traverse5355
Lake of the Woods4864
Cook2470

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 481434

Reported Deaths: 6902
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk75692739
Linn29729403
Scott24987276
Black Hawk20474363
Woodbury19487245
Johnson18168101
Dubuque16204232
Pottawattamie14649202
Dallas14280108
Story1301953
Warren787197
Cerro Gordo7087113
Clinton7052104
Webster7012116
Des Moines679397
Marshall647688
Muscatine6400115
Wapello6049139
Jasper584482
Sioux574177
Lee570397
Marion516292
Buena Vista493847
Plymouth467488
Henry394849
Jones374961
Washington370657
Benton366257
Bremer361068
Boone357237
Carroll349153
Crawford341047
Mahaska332558
Dickinson303252
Clay283635
Buchanan281939
Jackson276346
Kossuth275074
Hardin271851
Tama266976
Fayette264652
Delaware263549
Page255428
Cedar252727
Wright247845
Hamilton239056
Winneshiek236339
Floyd229346
Harrison221478
Madison221125
Clayton218458
Poweshiek216441
Iowa212629
Cass211659
Butler211139
Mills205029
Jefferson204740
Allamakee196354
Cherokee196345
Lyon194942
Calhoun189716
Hancock189739
Winnebago188933
Appanoose184951
Shelby182841
Louisa171552
Humboldt171427
Grundy169737
Emmet169046
Franklin166628
Mitchell166443
Union165438
Chickasaw161418
Sac160525
Guthrie157134
Montgomery148242
Clarke143829
Palo Alto143532
Keokuk141235
Monroe136237
Howard131223
Ida120641
Greene118317
Davis116925
Lucas114524
Pocahontas112924
Monona110439
Worth11008
Adair106235
Osceola97117
Fremont88311
Van Buren85121
Decatur83613
Taylor81013
Wayne76924
Ringgold69028
Audubon68214
Adams5197
Unassigned3990
Rochester
Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 41°
Mason City
Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 38°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 40°
Austin
Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 41°
Charles City
Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 39°
Clearing for the Halloween weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Austin Police Department detains three in connection of man's death

Image

Nightside crew

Image

Special Report: Kindness helping refugees risking it all in search of The American Dream

Image

Special Report: Risking it all for the American dream

Image

Neighbors react to homicide of Austin man

Image

MercyOne hospice unit puts accepting patients on pause

Image

Full Forecast 10/28/21

Image

Vigil for Rochester murder victims

Image

KIMT talks with U.S. Secretary of Commerce

Image

10-28-21 Five

Community Events