Clear

Evergrande has reportedly made good on another payment, averting default once again

Evergrande has reportedly made good on another payment, averting default once again

Posted: Oct 29, 2021 4:20 AM
Updated: Oct 29, 2021 4:20 AM
Posted By: By Laura He, CNN Business

For the second time this month, China's most indebted developer Evergrande has reportedly managed to avoid default at the last minute.

The debt-stricken firm paid interest on a dollar-denominated bond that was due in late September, just as a 30-day grace period expired, according to the New York Times and Bloomberg. Each publication cited unnamed sources.

CNN Business could not independently verify that the payment had been made, and Evergrande did not immediately respond to a request fro comment. The interest due was worth $47.5 million for a bond that expires in March 2024, according to data from Eikon Refinitiv.

Friday's reports come a week after Evergrande reportedly paid $83.5 million worth of overdue interest on a dollar bond — also shortly before an expiring grace period.

It's not clear where Evergrande is getting the money to pay these debts. But some media have suggested that company Chairman Xu Jiayin is being pressured to reach into his own pockets to keep the company afloat.

Earlier this week, Bloomberg reported that Chinese authorities have told Xu to use his personal wealth to pay the company's debts.

Local media in Hong Kong has also reported, citing information from a local land registry, that Xu is using a mansion in the city as collateral to secure bank loans.

CNN Business could not independently verify those reports. But that property is located in an incredibly expensive Hong Kong neighborhood. Neighboring houses are priced at around 700 million Hong Kong dollars ($90 million).

Evergrande's mainland Chinese division, Guangzhou Kailong Real Estate, also dumped six million shares, worth 15.48 million yuan ($2.4 million), in a Shenzhen-listed development group called China Calxon Group on Tuesday, according to a stock exchange filing from that company. Evergrande still owns about a fifth of that company through Guangzhou Kailong.

Evergrande still holds a massive amount of debt, though. Its total liabilities stand somewhere around $300 billion. And the company still has $148 million worth of unpaid interest that was due last month.

The company also has a few hundred million dollars worth of payments this year, including a $14.25 milion interest payment on a dollar bond that is due tomorrow, according to Eikon Refinitiv.

Shares in Evergrande fell 3% in Hong Kong on Friday.

A default by Evergrande would likely trigger cross defaults and send shockwaves through other parts of the Chinese economy.

Fears over contagion from Evergrande have unsettled global investors in recent months, triggering stock sell-offs in Hong Kong, New York, and London.

Yields on offshore bonds issued by Chinese companies have also surged, making it more difficult for those firms to raise money.

And several smaller Chinese developers have defaulted on their overseas debts in recent weeks, including Shenzhen-based Fantasia Holdings and Beijing-based Modern Land.

"Funding access for Chinese property developers has tightened ... significantly and rapidly in recent weeks, as banks and bond investors have become skittish about the property sector," analysts from Moody's wrote in a Thursday report.

They added that property sales have also declined because of constrained developer spending and concerns from homebuyers over whether properties will be completed.

Beijing appears to be taking notice of the risks of not meeting overseas debt obligations.

On Tuesday, two major economic regulators called on companies "in key industries" to redeem the principal and interest on their overseas bonds. The agencies said that they want companies to settle foreign debt to protect their own reputations, as well as the "overall order of the market."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 781548

Reported Deaths: 8736
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1555071935
Ramsey64089986
Dakota57778529
Anoka54793524
Washington34081332
Stearns28957257
St. Louis24227362
Scott21880162
Wright21731172
Olmsted18469120
Sherburne15764116
Carver1385258
Clay1039499
Rice10070131
Blue Earth980359
Crow Wing9696110
Kandiyohi852898
Chisago848464
Otter Tail8258107
Benton7627113
Beltrami672782
Mower656641
Douglas644191
Itasca632587
Goodhue632285
Winona619555
McLeod605772
Steele593026
Isanti582974
Morrison573169
Becker544564
Polk523681
Freeborn494142
Nobles485352
Lyon463356
Carlton454866
Nicollet440954
Pine434733
Cass433846
Mille Lacs425967
Brown416948
Todd411437
Le Sueur390432
Meeker364854
Martin332637
Waseca332231
Wabasha30768
Hubbard297444
Dodge278110
Roseau269227
Fillmore251014
Wadena245229
Redwood244643
Houston234517
Renville232350
Faribault224030
Pennington219427
Sibley215212
Cottonwood199329
Kanabec195030
Chippewa194040
Aitkin187744
Watonwan173514
Pope16468
Yellow Medicine160821
Rock158719
Jackson148715
Koochiching140219
Clearwater138918
Murray137811
Swift137519
Marshall135720
Pipestone134027
Stevens128211
Lake111321
Wilkin105014
Lac qui Parle100425
Mahnomen92212
Norman8989
Grant8169
Big Stone8075
Lincoln7935
Kittson61822
Red Lake6039
Traverse5335
Unassigned528124
Lake of the Woods4824
Cook2470

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 481107

Reported Deaths: 6902
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk75692739
Linn29729403
Scott24987276
Black Hawk20474363
Woodbury19487245
Johnson18168101
Dubuque16204232
Pottawattamie14649202
Dallas14280108
Story1301953
Warren787197
Cerro Gordo7087113
Clinton7052104
Webster7012116
Des Moines679397
Marshall647688
Muscatine6400115
Wapello6049139
Jasper584482
Sioux574177
Lee570397
Marion516292
Buena Vista493847
Plymouth467488
Henry394849
Jones374961
Washington370657
Benton366257
Bremer361068
Boone357237
Carroll349153
Crawford341047
Mahaska332558
Dickinson303252
Clay283635
Buchanan281939
Jackson276346
Kossuth275074
Hardin271851
Tama266976
Fayette264652
Delaware263549
Page255428
Cedar252727
Wright247845
Hamilton239056
Winneshiek236339
Floyd229346
Harrison221478
Madison221125
Clayton218458
Poweshiek216441
Iowa212629
Cass211659
Butler211139
Mills205029
Jefferson204740
Allamakee196354
Cherokee196345
Lyon194942
Calhoun189716
Hancock189739
Winnebago188933
Appanoose184951
Shelby182841
Louisa171552
Humboldt171427
Grundy169737
Emmet169046
Franklin166628
Mitchell166443
Union165438
Chickasaw161418
Sac160525
Guthrie157134
Montgomery148242
Clarke143829
Palo Alto143532
Keokuk141235
Monroe136237
Howard131223
Ida120641
Greene118317
Davis116925
Lucas114524
Pocahontas112924
Monona110439
Worth11008
Adair106235
Osceola97117
Fremont88311
Van Buren85121
Decatur83613
Taylor81013
Wayne76924
Ringgold69028
Audubon68214
Adams5197
Unassigned720
Rochester
Cloudy
45° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 40°
Mason City
Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 39°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 39°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 41°
Charles City
Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 39°
Clearing for the Halloween weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Austin Police Department detains three in connection of man's death

Image

Nightside crew

Image

Special Report: Kindness helping refugees risking it all in search of The American Dream

Image

Special Report: Risking it all for the American dream

Image

Neighbors react to homicide of Austin man

Image

MercyOne hospice unit puts accepting patients on pause

Image

Full Forecast 10/28/21

Image

Vigil for Rochester murder victims

Image

KIMT talks with U.S. Secretary of Commerce

Image

10-28-21 Five

Community Events