Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Mark Zuckerberg is inviting you into his metaverse

Mark Zuckerberg is inviting you into his metaverse

Posted: Oct 28, 2021 10:11 PM
Updated: Oct 28, 2021 10:11 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Douglas Rushkoff

Maybe this is what Silicon Valley's demigods have been dreaming about since the beginning. A profound reversal of the relationship between human beings and technology, a flipping of the real and virtual.

I'm speaking of the project Mark Zuckerberg launched on Thursday. It was the metaverse, he said, and also announced that his company's name had changed, to Meta, from Facebook.

When I clicked on the link to Zuckerberg's video announcement, I thought it was a joke at first, maybe a "deep fake." Someone seemed to have modeled Zuckerberg's face and gestures pretty well, but the guy in the video was so robotic, surely he must have been an avatar.

But no, this was the real Facebook founder, joining his most trusted employees in pitching the metaverse, Facebook's proprietary new virtual world of worlds where we are supposed to do our working, playing and socializing forever more.

This isn't intended to be some casual digital simulation we enter and leave at will. Zuckerberg wants the metaverse to ultimately encompass the rest of our reality -- connecting bits of real space here to real space there, while totally subsuming what we think of as the real world.

In the virtual and augmented future Facebook has planned for us, it's not that Zuckerberg's simulations will rise to the level of reality, it's that our behaviors and interactions will become so standardized and mechanical that it won't even matter.

Instead of making human facial expressions, our avatars can make iconic thumbs-up gestures. Instead of sharing air and space together, we can collaborate on a digital document. We learn to downgrade our experience of being together with another human being to seeing their projection overlaid into the room like an augmented reality Pokemon figure.

The less like humans and more like robots we can be, the more at home in the metaverse we will feel.

In short, instead of making technology more compatible with human beings, these services and experiences slowly make human beings more compatible with technology. In the past, on platforms like Facebook and Instagram, this has meant learning to value fame more than connection, likes more than love, and sensation over meaning.

Dutifully, teens sacrifice their mental health for image scrolling, and our politicians surrender governance for incitement. Yes, we could conclude that our world is pretty accurately depicted in social media at this point, but that is only because our society has lowered itself to the level of these platforms.

Now, just as we're waking up to ways Facebook has knowingly eroded our social, mental and civic well-being, Zuckerberg is back with a new offering: a way out. Instead of struggling to make sense of or peace in the real world, we can surrender. We can slip on a pair of VR glasses and step out into the metaverse he is building for us.

That's the whole function of the word "meta." Back when they taught us postmodernism in college, I remember getting stuck on that word. It's what all those French philosophers were trying to do to one another and the world around them. By coming up with a "frame" around someone else's work, they could in effect "go meta" on them.

It's like when Beavis and Butt-Head -- animated characters on MTV -- comment on MTV's rock videos, or when Bo Burnham pulls the camera back to reveal we're just watching a television set with another instance of Bo. They've gone "meta" by stepping outside one world into the larger, embracing one.

Meta does that, first and foremost, by becoming the "holding company" for all of Facebook's properties - Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger, Oculus -- as well as Facebook itself. Meta is not really a tech company so much as a conglomerate that buys and sells tech companies. A meta company.

But on another level, Meta is the ultimate strategy for Facebook to get out of its many troubles. Facebook is not cool with kids, it's in trouble with the government and its growth prospects are quite limited compared with Google, Apple and Amazon, which all develop different technologies like AI and robots and cloud services.

Going meta is Facebook's escape hatch; it's Zuckerberg's way of telling us (and his investors) to forget about all the destruction his platforms have caused, and instead to look at the big picture.

But if you look hard enough, you'll see it's not a big picture at all. It's a tiny network of virtual worlds, connected by a business plan that always leaves its users with less than they started with.

No, to get through the portal to Facebook's metaverse, to go in the direction that Zuckerberg is pushing us, we must leave our humanity behind.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 781548

Reported Deaths: 8736
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1555071935
Ramsey64089986
Dakota57778529
Anoka54793524
Washington34081332
Stearns28957257
St. Louis24227362
Scott21880162
Wright21731172
Olmsted18469120
Sherburne15764116
Carver1385258
Clay1039499
Rice10070131
Blue Earth980359
Crow Wing9696110
Kandiyohi852898
Chisago848464
Otter Tail8258107
Benton7627113
Beltrami672782
Mower656641
Douglas644191
Itasca632587
Goodhue632285
Winona619555
McLeod605772
Steele593026
Isanti582974
Morrison573169
Becker544564
Polk523681
Freeborn494142
Nobles485352
Lyon463356
Carlton454866
Nicollet440954
Pine434733
Cass433846
Mille Lacs425967
Brown416948
Todd411437
Le Sueur390432
Meeker364854
Martin332637
Waseca332231
Wabasha30768
Hubbard297444
Dodge278110
Roseau269227
Fillmore251014
Wadena245229
Redwood244643
Houston234517
Renville232350
Faribault224030
Pennington219427
Sibley215212
Cottonwood199329
Kanabec195030
Chippewa194040
Aitkin187744
Watonwan173514
Pope16468
Yellow Medicine160821
Rock158719
Jackson148715
Koochiching140219
Clearwater138918
Murray137811
Swift137519
Marshall135720
Pipestone134027
Stevens128211
Lake111321
Wilkin105014
Lac qui Parle100425
Mahnomen92212
Norman8989
Grant8169
Big Stone8075
Lincoln7935
Kittson61822
Red Lake6039
Traverse5335
Unassigned528124
Lake of the Woods4824
Cook2470

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 481107

Reported Deaths: 6902
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk75692739
Linn29729403
Scott24987276
Black Hawk20474363
Woodbury19487245
Johnson18168101
Dubuque16204232
Pottawattamie14649202
Dallas14280108
Story1301953
Warren787197
Cerro Gordo7087113
Clinton7052104
Webster7012116
Des Moines679397
Marshall647688
Muscatine6400115
Wapello6049139
Jasper584482
Sioux574177
Lee570397
Marion516292
Buena Vista493847
Plymouth467488
Henry394849
Jones374961
Washington370657
Benton366257
Bremer361068
Boone357237
Carroll349153
Crawford341047
Mahaska332558
Dickinson303252
Clay283635
Buchanan281939
Jackson276346
Kossuth275074
Hardin271851
Tama266976
Fayette264652
Delaware263549
Page255428
Cedar252727
Wright247845
Hamilton239056
Winneshiek236339
Floyd229346
Harrison221478
Madison221125
Clayton218458
Poweshiek216441
Iowa212629
Cass211659
Butler211139
Mills205029
Jefferson204740
Allamakee196354
Cherokee196345
Lyon194942
Calhoun189716
Hancock189739
Winnebago188933
Appanoose184951
Shelby182841
Louisa171552
Humboldt171427
Grundy169737
Emmet169046
Franklin166628
Mitchell166443
Union165438
Chickasaw161418
Sac160525
Guthrie157134
Montgomery148242
Clarke143829
Palo Alto143532
Keokuk141235
Monroe136237
Howard131223
Ida120641
Greene118317
Davis116925
Lucas114524
Pocahontas112924
Monona110439
Worth11008
Adair106235
Osceola97117
Fremont88311
Van Buren85121
Decatur83613
Taylor81013
Wayne76924
Ringgold69028
Audubon68214
Adams5197
Unassigned720
Rochester
Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 40°
Mason City
Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 40°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
45° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 38°
Austin
Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 43°
Charles City
Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 40°
Thursday is rain
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Neighbors react to homicide of Austin man

Image

MercyOne hospice unit puts accepting patients on pause

Image

Full Forecast 10/28/21

Image

Vigil for Rochester murder victims

Image

KIMT talks with U.S. Secretary of Commerce

Image

10-28-21 Five

Image

Authorities looking for Rochester woman 4

Image

Social Media Posts

Image

Looking For Rochester Woman

${item.thumbnail.title}

Mayo Clinic to host virtual conference focused on dementia resources

Community Events