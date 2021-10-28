Clear
BREAKING NEWS Teen, two juveniles detained in Austin murder investigation Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Amazon and Apple warn of supply chain issues

Amazon and Apple warn of supply chain issues

Posted: Oct 28, 2021 5:51 PM
Updated: Oct 28, 2021 5:51 PM
Posted By: By Clare Duffy and Rishi Iyengar, CNN Business

Even Amazon and Apple are grappling with the global supply chain crunch.

Both companies reported revenue results on Thursday that fell short of Wall Street analysts' expectations and warned that supply chain issues could weigh on business in the December quarter.

Amazon missed Wall Street projections for both sales and profit for the three months ended September 30 — a rare miss for the internet giant. It posted net sales of $110.8 billion, up 15% from the same period a year earlier, but below analyst projections of $111.6 billion. Net income for the quarter decreased from the prior year to $3.2 billion, well short of the $4.6 billion analysts expected.

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy warned in a statement that, in the upcoming fourth quarter, the company's consumer business expects to incur several billion dollars of additional costs. Those costs, he said, come "as we manage through labor supply shortages, increased wage costs, global supply chain issues, and increased freight and shipping costs — all while doing whatever it takes to minimize the impact on customers and selling partners this holiday season."

Apple posted quarterly sales of $83.4 billion, slightly lower than analysts had anticipated. iPhone sales were lower than analyst forecasts, too, coming in at $38.9 billion.

In a conference call with analysts after reporting the results, CEO Tim Cook focused on the fact that Apple managed to post a quarterly sales record despite the supply constraints. "Demand was very robust," he said, but he also noted that "larger-than-expected supply constraints," including silicon shortages and a "related manufacturing disruption," had a $6 billion negative impact on the business.

Amazon's stock fell as much as 5% and Apple shares fell more than 4% in after-hours trading Thursday.

Supply chain disruptions and staffing issues caused by the pandemic have escalated in recent months, hitting a wide range of industries. Several retailers, manufacturers and economists have warned that global supply chain constraints will lead to not only fewer discounts during the holidays this year but also result in a potential dearth of products on store shelves.

Apple has built up a sophisticated supply chain over the years for its various hardware products, and Amazon has developed an advanced logistics operation for deliveries. The supply concerns are also dragging into important periods for both companies: for Amazon, the all-important holiday shopping season, and for Apple, the launch of several new products, including its iPhone 13 lineup.

Amazon previously warned that the second half of 2021 could bring slower growth compared to last year because more people were returning to in-person shopping versus online ordering as vaccines rolled out. And things don't appear to be looking up just yet. Amazon is now projecting much slower-than-usual growth for the final three months of the year.

Apple declined to provide revenue guidance for the December quarter, "given the continued uncertainty around the world in the near term," CFO Luca Maestri said during the company's earnings call Thursday. "We estimate the impact from supply constraints will be larger during the December quarter. Despite this challenge, we are seeing high demand for our products," he said.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 781548

Reported Deaths: 8736
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1555071935
Ramsey64089986
Dakota57778529
Anoka54793524
Washington34081332
Stearns28957257
St. Louis24227362
Scott21880162
Wright21731172
Olmsted18469120
Sherburne15764116
Carver1385258
Clay1039499
Rice10070131
Blue Earth980359
Crow Wing9696110
Kandiyohi852898
Chisago848464
Otter Tail8258107
Benton7627113
Beltrami672782
Mower656641
Douglas644191
Itasca632587
Goodhue632285
Winona619555
McLeod605772
Steele593026
Isanti582974
Morrison573169
Becker544564
Polk523681
Freeborn494142
Nobles485352
Lyon463356
Carlton454866
Nicollet440954
Pine434733
Cass433846
Mille Lacs425967
Brown416948
Todd411437
Le Sueur390432
Meeker364854
Martin332637
Waseca332231
Wabasha30768
Hubbard297444
Dodge278110
Roseau269227
Fillmore251014
Wadena245229
Redwood244643
Houston234517
Renville232350
Faribault224030
Pennington219427
Sibley215212
Cottonwood199329
Kanabec195030
Chippewa194040
Aitkin187744
Watonwan173514
Pope16468
Yellow Medicine160821
Rock158719
Jackson148715
Koochiching140219
Clearwater138918
Murray137811
Swift137519
Marshall135720
Pipestone134027
Stevens128211
Lake111321
Wilkin105014
Lac qui Parle100425
Mahnomen92212
Norman8989
Grant8169
Big Stone8075
Lincoln7935
Kittson61822
Red Lake6039
Traverse5335
Unassigned528124
Lake of the Woods4824
Cook2470

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 481107

Reported Deaths: 6902
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk75692739
Linn29729403
Scott24987276
Black Hawk20474363
Woodbury19487245
Johnson18168101
Dubuque16204232
Pottawattamie14649202
Dallas14280108
Story1301953
Warren787197
Cerro Gordo7087113
Clinton7052104
Webster7012116
Des Moines679397
Marshall647688
Muscatine6400115
Wapello6049139
Jasper584482
Sioux574177
Lee570397
Marion516292
Buena Vista493847
Plymouth467488
Henry394849
Jones374961
Washington370657
Benton366257
Bremer361068
Boone357237
Carroll349153
Crawford341047
Mahaska332558
Dickinson303252
Clay283635
Buchanan281939
Jackson276346
Kossuth275074
Hardin271851
Tama266976
Fayette264652
Delaware263549
Page255428
Cedar252727
Wright247845
Hamilton239056
Winneshiek236339
Floyd229346
Harrison221478
Madison221125
Clayton218458
Poweshiek216441
Iowa212629
Cass211659
Butler211139
Mills205029
Jefferson204740
Allamakee196354
Cherokee196345
Lyon194942
Calhoun189716
Hancock189739
Winnebago188933
Appanoose184951
Shelby182841
Louisa171552
Humboldt171427
Grundy169737
Emmet169046
Franklin166628
Mitchell166443
Union165438
Chickasaw161418
Sac160525
Guthrie157134
Montgomery148242
Clarke143829
Palo Alto143532
Keokuk141235
Monroe136237
Howard131223
Ida120641
Greene118317
Davis116925
Lucas114524
Pocahontas112924
Monona110439
Worth11008
Adair106235
Osceola97117
Fremont88311
Van Buren85121
Decatur83613
Taylor81013
Wayne76924
Ringgold69028
Audubon68214
Adams5197
Unassigned720
Rochester
Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 39°
Mason City
Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 39°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
45° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 38°
Austin
Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 41°
Charles City
Mostly Cloudy
45° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 37°
Thursday is rain
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Vigil for Rochester murder victims

Image

KIMT talks with U.S. Secretary of Commerce

Image

10-28-21 Five

Image

Authorities looking for Rochester woman 4

Image

Social Media Posts

Image

Looking For Rochester Woman

${item.thumbnail.title}

Mayo Clinic to host virtual conference focused on dementia resources

Image

Mayo Clinic Conference

Image

Human Trafficking Awareness

Image

Young artists and young authors 4

Community Events